The Sun Prairie School Board celebrated the grand opening of the new Sun Prairie Area School District Hilltop Campus on Feb. 13 at 220 Kroncke Dr. Suite #28.
The Hilltop Campus is home to the new school board meeting room, the Caren R. Diedrich Caucus Room and the Professional Learning Center. It’s also the new location for the high school class composites and the Wall of Success.
“The transition to this historic site is significant, where students in Sun Prairie have been learning for more than 100 years,” SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron said.
In addition, approximately 50 school district employees moved offices to Hilltop Campus to alleviate the overcrowding at the district office. The campus is also connected to the new Employee Wellness Clinic.
“When we designed this board room we wanted to make sure it was multi-functional,” School Board President Steve Schroeder said. “The community can come in and use this room and we hope that they are going to.”
Board discusses possible budget shortfall
Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei led the discussion of the 2023-24 school year budget with the board at the Feb. 13 meeting, addressing a possible budget shortfall.
“With all of our unknown costs, we are currently looking at around a $1 million shortfall right now,” Frei said.
Frei explained that it is difficult to predict an exact amount of available funding at this time, as the state of Wisconsin still has to finalize its biennial budget, which will determine the amount of public school funding the district will receive.
“We know our internal factors are in our control,” Frei said. We know what our salary increases are going to be. What our enrollment is going to be, but it is very difficult to build our budget now without knowing the state’s budget until summer.”
The district still has $2.5 million left in Esser funds provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that will be used up next year.
Board Vice President Bryn Horton said she doesn’t have high hopes for the state to increase its public school funding. Frei also stated that starting in January of 2024, the district’s health insurance could increase by 10%, which would cost an extra $1.5 million.
Board declines Grove’s territory detachment request
With a contested 4-3 vote, the board declined DMB Community Bank Senior Vice President David Grove’s request to detach its territory from the Sun Prairie Area School District.
The land in question was purchased in July of 2022 and is valued at $257,600. The district would have lost $2,700 annually in taxes had the board agreed to the request. It is located adjacent to the Virchow Krause building in the American Center Business Park Development in Madison. The land straddles the border of Sun Prairie and DeForest districts, having to pay taxes to both. Grove’s request was to detach the 0.9-acre lot on the Sun Prairie side and be recognized solely in the Deforest school district.
DMB Community Bank is located in Deforest and associates itself primarily with that community. The new land was bought in July 2022.
“The majority of the parcel is being taxed in Deforest now,” Grove said. “We have naming rights for Deforest’s stadium, just like the Bank of Sun Prairie does here. We figured it was a smaller parcel here and it makes sense to stick with DeForest.”
However, many board members didn’t feel it was morally right to give up taxpayer money in a time where the district is facing a budget shortfall.
“We just came off long discussions of budgets and now we would have to go to our tax payers and say we are giving up revenue,” Board Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “Most of the time these detachments are driven by student issues, but this is purely dollars and cents. I don’t like the principle of giving up that land and the potential of the precedence that it sets for others.”
Diana McFarland, Horton and Schroeder joined Weber in voting against the request.
“I don’t think we should be in the business of giving away potential land,” Schroeder said. “I fundamentally have an issue with it. I don’t think this would send a good message to our tax payers and I don’t think they elected us to give land away to another school district.”