The Sun Prairie School Board celebrated the grand opening of the new Sun Prairie Area School District Hilltop Campus on Feb. 13 at 220 Kroncke Dr. Suite #28.

The Hilltop Campus is home to the new school board meeting room, the Caren R. Diedrich Caucus Room and the Professional Learning Center. It’s also the new location for the high school class composites and the Wall of Success.

