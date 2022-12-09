The Sun Prairie School Board accepted the Sun Prairie Area School District’s SR 3: Student Personal Development results at the Dec. 5 board meeting.
The district found that students were failing to make reasonable progress in the 2021-22 school year compared to the year prior.
The district recognized the following areas that need improvement:
- Attendance rates decreased at 11 out of 14 schools;
- Students’ use of academic and career planning to guide decisions to help achieve post-high school goals;
- Students’ ability to get through challenging times;
- Students’ ability to plan ahead and make good choices; and
- Students’ ability to handle conflict in a healthy way.
The district did see improvement in athletic participation.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity, Stephanie Leonard-Witte, advised the board to use caution when viewing the results, as the COVID-19 Pandemic had a large impact on student development, behavior and attendance.
“There was a different threshold in attendance last year than the previous year,” Leonard-Witte said. “Last year, we had quarantine expectations where anyone who had COVID-19 or any symptoms stayed home for 10 days.”
Multiple board members agreed that attendance is important, but shouldn’t be a primary measure of student development.
“It was a really hard year for students and their personal development as they returned to school from virtual learning,” Leonard-Witte said. “Kids and even adults struggled being in a space with one another and making positive behavioral choices. Our goals this year have been well aligned to address the issues with that.”
Board Deputy Clerk Diana McFarland was concerned about the results and that they were not being prioritized more in the meeting notes.
“Our SR’s (student results) are how we hold our district accountable,” McFarland said. “The student results are the end all be all measure of did we do our job right. Tonight we didn’t even include it in our key words at key times for this meeting.”
McFarland said that this is the most important piece of what the district and board are doing.
“There needs to be more emphasis here,” she said. “I would like to see alignment with the data points that you are using to improve your practice.”
McFarland recognized that the district is doing good work, but wanted to see better data in the SR 3 monitoring report.
“I want to know what school is doing a fantastic job at some of these things and why and how we can model it around the district,” McFarland said. “I didn’t know what to do with this data. I don’t doubt that you are doing the work, but the monitoring report doesn’t touch on what the policy was talking about.”
The monitoring report also included a student engagement survey that asked questions like, “I feel well prepared for college and/or life after high school,” and “I know how to handle conflict in a healthy way.”
All five student engagement questions saw a decline in score from the 2020-21 school year to 2021-22.
However, Sun Prairie East High School Senior Representative Embree Way asked how many students actually took the survey, because from his experience, most students just let it sit in their email.
According to Superintendent Brad Saron, only 617 students took the survey between the high school, the upper middle school and Prairie Phoenix Academy.
Leonard-Witte said there are other ways teachers gauge student development, such as using google forms or exit notes at the end of class throughout the year.
“Currently, this is our one way of doing it across the system,” Leonard-Witte said. “We are going to do the best we can to raise awareness and create space and time.”
To see the SR 3 monitoring report and student engagement survey, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/wi/spasd/Board.