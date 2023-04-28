Sun Prairie West Junior Rep. Jojo Knauss (left) and Sun Prairie East Junior Rep. Isabella Roberts (middle) get sworn in by Board President Diana McFarland (right) as the new Sun Prairie School Board junior representatives at the April 24 board meeting.
The Sun Prairie School Board held their 2023 reorganizing meeting on Monday, April 24, where Diana McFarland was named president of the board and two new board members — Katey Kamoku and Lisa Goldsberry — were sworn in.
In addition, the two new student representatives were sworn in. Jojo Knauss is the new Sun Prairie West High School junior representative and Isabella Roberts is the new Sun Prairie East High School junior representative.
The seven elected board members voted by written ballot to determine their three officer positions. McFarland received more votes than Bryn Horton for president. Steve Schroeder and Alwyn Foster were also nominated, but withdrew their nominations.
“I think the community spoke loud and clear in the last election,” former president Schroeder said. “They want change. My time in leadership is over.”
Latoya Holiday was elected to the role of vice president/governance officer and Goldsberry was elected to be the clerk/treasurer.
All three officers are new to their positions on the board. Previously, there were six officer positions, but the board passed a motion to condense the roles of the six positions into three during their Feb. 27 meeting.