The Sun Prairie School Board held their 2023 reorganizing meeting on Monday, April 24, where Diana McFarland was named president of the board and two new board members — Katey Kamoku and Lisa Goldsberry — were sworn in.

In addition, the two new student representatives were sworn in. Jojo Knauss is the new Sun Prairie West High School junior representative and Isabella Roberts is the new Sun Prairie East High School junior representative.

