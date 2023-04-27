Dozens of concerned Sun Prairie area residents showed up to the Sun Prairie School Board’s April 24 meeting to share their thoughts about the March 3 incident at Sun Prairie East High School, where a transgender female student exposed male genitalia in the girls locker room.

Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room

About 15 people spoke publicly on the matter, including students, parents and city residents.

Jackie Reindl
Buy Now

Sun Prairie resident Jackie Reindl addresses her concerns regarding a transgender student showering with girls in the locker room at Sun Prairie East.
Brent Eisberner
Buy Now

City Council Member Brent Eisberner tells the Sun Prairie Area School District that they failed to protect the children in the March 3 incident.
Eli Gillitzer
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East School Board Senior Rep. Eli Gillitzer spoke out against Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty's letter to the school district during the April 24 school board meeting.

Tags