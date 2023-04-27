Dozens of concerned Sun Prairie area residents showed up to the Sun Prairie School Board’s April 24 meeting to share their thoughts about the March 3 incident at Sun Prairie East High School, where a transgender female student exposed male genitalia in the girls locker room.
About 15 people spoke publicly on the matter, including students, parents and city residents.
On Friday, April 21, Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty (WILL) sent a letter to the district and school board demanding answers to the alleged incident that an 18-year-old transgender female student fully undressed and showered with freshman girls in the Sun Prairie East High School girls locker room on March 3. This was the first time the public learned about the situation.
The board made a motion to extend public comment time to allow enough time for everyone registered to speak.
Conflicting opinions were shared throughout the public comment.
One Sun Prairie Resident, Andy Johnson, said the district’s response to the situation was clearly blaming the victims.
“The district’s solution has told the assaulted girls to put in a request to use a private bathroom or shower,” Johnson said. “The message for young women is if you are afraid, just go hide. I’m ashamed of our Sun Prairie School Leadership.”
Many commenters were upset with the way the district handled the situation and didn’t inform the public earlier.
“This happened way back in March and was kept secret until now,” Jackie Reindl said to the board. “This should be a criminal matter, not a ‘let’s just brush it under the carpet’ matter. You’re supposed to be keeping our children safe. My question now is how are you going to keep anyone with male body parts out of a place where girls should feel safe?”
District 2 Sun Prairie City Council Alder Brent Eisberner said that not only did the district fail the four girls, but also failed the transgender student.
“When I was in the Marine corps, if we failed, we got relieved of our duty,” Eisberner said to Superintendent Brad Saron. “Brad, you failed.”
While the majority of comments addressed the concerns of how the district could let this happen and the lack of communication between the parents and the district regarding the issue, some speakers used their time to advocate for transgender students.
Sun Prairie East Senior School Board Rep. Eli Gillitzer called WILL’s letter “embarrassingly ill conceived and violently bigoted.”
“What is the actual problem in this situation other than a transgender student existing?” Gillitzer asked. “If we instead force trans students in the locker room of their biological sex, what is the response when they begin to undergo hormones and surgery?”
The student school board representative added that according to WILL’s standards, a trans girl taking estrogen can’t change in the boys locker room because she’d be exposing her breasts to teen boys, but she couldn’t use the girls locker room because she’d be exposing her penis to teen girls.
“WILL doesn’t want her changing anywhere,” Gillitzer said. “WILL doesn’t want her being anywhere.”
Gillitzer added that if the idea of including transgender people in single sex spaces is dangerous, it’s alleging that people of the same sex are incapable of harassing or assaulting each other and asserting that trans people are dangerous predators.
“This is a belief that is nothing but reissue of the homophobic rhetoric that promoted policies and violence against homosexuality against this country for so long,” the student board representative said.
In addition, Gillitzer criticized the board’s policy, calling it “laughable.”
“The separation of locker rooms by sex no matter the circumstances is just a terrible policy the moment you give it any thought,” he said.
The speakers agreed that all kids should have spaces where they feel safe in school. Some commenters advocated for having separate transgender locker room spaces, while others said they should be welcomed in the locker room the identify with. Regardless, most of the speakers focused their concerns and frustration towards the district’s handling of the situation rather than the situation itself.