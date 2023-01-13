Caren Diedrich Caucus Room
The Caren Diedrich Caucus Room is the new room for the school board and administration to meet privately or in closed session.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie School Board Meetings now take place at the new Hilltop Campus located at 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie. Board meetings were previously held in Room 100 at the Sun Prairie Area School District Office, located at 501 S. Bird St.

Monday, Jan. 9 was the first meeting held in the new board room, but the official grand opening of the Hilltop Campus and Professional Learning Center is Feb. 13.

New Sun Prairie Board Room
The new Sun Prairie Board Room located at the Hilltop Campus.
Wall of Success
The Wall of Success, showcasing the talents and accomplishments of Sun Prairie alumni.

