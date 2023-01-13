The Sun Prairie School Board Meetings now take place at the new Hilltop Campus located at 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie. Board meetings were previously held in Room 100 at the Sun Prairie Area School District Office, located at 501 S. Bird St.
Monday, Jan. 9 was the first meeting held in the new board room, but the official grand opening of the Hilltop Campus and Professional Learning Center is Feb. 13.
SPAD Superintendent Brad Saron said the name “Hilltop Campus” is being used to differentiate it from Central Heights Middle School and Prairie Phoenix Academy, despite all being connected in one building.
All three are blocked off from each other and have separate entrances.
“This historic Hilltop Campus is where students in the Sun Prairie Area School District have come to school for more than 100 years,” Saron said.
The Hilltop Campus now consists of the new City-SPASD Employee Wellness Clinic, Professional Learning Center, board meeting room and the Caren Diedrich Caucus Room.
“As we converted this building into a 6-8th grade building, we wanted it to be about the same square footage as Patrick Marsh and Prairie View Middle Schools,” Board President Steve Schroeder said. “That enabled the district to think outside the box with this new space.”
In addition, the new space created the opportunity to reduce the crowded space at the district office.
“We brought over 40-50 staff members who were overcrowded at the district support center,” Saron said. “Our mentors, instruction coaches and nurses are at the Hilltop Campus now. There is more space for offices and storage”.
The new board room has designated podium seating for each board member and school representative, as well as the district’s mission statement’s lit up on both sides of them.
The new caucus room, named after former longtime board member Caren Diedrich, was added to give an appropriate meeting space for the school board to meet in private in close proximity to the board room.
“It’s just a conference room, but sometimes the board goes into closed session and it enables us to have a place close by,” Schroeder said. “Both the caucus and the board rooms were designed to be used regularly by different people. The rooms are customizable for others to use however they need to.”
Also, the Wall of Success is displayed in the hallway between the board room and the caucus room, portraying the accomplishments of many Sun Prairie high school alumni.
Schroeder and Saron were both pleased with the way the Professional Learning Center turned out. Schroeder said it has the capacity to hold around 175 people. The room also has a small kitchen to allow for organized catering.
“When relocating, one of our main ideas was that restorative practice was important in all of our schools,” Saron said. “We decided to have restorative practice training for all of our secondary administrators and secondary representatives.”
However, the district had to hold three different training sessions last year because there was nowhere in the district to fit all the secondary school administrators in one space.
“Here, we now have the space to have everyone come together and have one training practice,” Saron said. “We now have the space to match our commitment to professional development.”
The Professional Learning Center is the new home to all of the graduation class composites dating back to over 100 years ago that used to be hung up in the athletic hallway at Sun Prairie East High School.
“We wanted to make class composites more accessible,” Saron said. “We digitized them all and put them on kiosks at all three high schools and put them all on our webpage. We relocated all these pictures to the location where most of these alumni actually graduated from.”
The class composites will still be able to be publicly viewed during any of the school board meetings. In addition, all of the yearbooks will be digitized dating back to 1917.
“We wanted our training to be done around the presence of alumni over the last 100 years,” Saron added. “It is a good feeling for us.”