The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, Dec. 19 unanimously accepted the Operating Expectations 4 Personnel Administration Monitoring Report for the 2021-22 school year as "in compliance with exceptions noted."
The monitoring report was prepared by Director of Humans Resources Chris Sadler and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter.
Sadler recommended that the board accept that the results were not in compliance, however, the board agreed that with a tough pandemic year the monitoring report showed enough progress to warrant being in compliance with exceptions noted.
Sadler said they are making progress in increasing staff diversity, but their ultimate goal is to mirror the staff with the students.
“We’re still not anywhere near where we want to be,” Sadler said. “We want our staff to be the exact percentage, especially around race, and we’re not there yet.”
Sun Prairie West High School Senior Representative Carson Schmoldt summarized the board's thoughts about OE: 4.
“I think we mitigated as much of the damage as we could,” Schmoldt said. “We did the best we could’ve and we did better compared to a lot of other districts.”
The following areas in the report maintained or made progress:
Increased the percentage of staff diversity from 13.8% to 14.2%.
The overall percentage of applicants who identified as people of color increased from 19.4 to 21.3%.
All employees and volunteers have successfully cleared applicable background checks prior to their start date.
All new hires met the certification requirements that are outlined in the vacancy posting or description.
All grievances and complaints were resolved or handled in accordance with district policy and associated employee handbook policies, and resulted in settlement or ruling in the district’s favor (which equates to following appropriate process and procedure).
All job descriptions were made available through the intranet/MySP and updated as necessary.
All new teachers participated in the district’s mentoring program and/or had cooperating teachers as their mentors.
All new employees hired participated in new employee orientation.
Changes to the employee benefit and compensation framework were made with Board approval.
100% of Administrators and Professional Educators were evaluated on cycle or were moved to the following year to be evaluated due to other circumstances.
According to Sadler six of the eight measures that were not in compliance were linked to survey results taken by professional educators and support staff. These included questions like “all things considered the district is a good place to work” and “my compensation (salary and benefits) is reasonable considering my experience, job responsibilities and work environment.”
Sadler laid out detailed efforts to improve on each measure that wasn’t in compliance in the monitoring report.