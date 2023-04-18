Chris Sadler Teacher Compensation plan
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler updates the board on the new professional educator compensation plan at the April 10 board meeting.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie School Board is moving ahead with changing the district’s professional educator pay increase system, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The school board unanimously approved a new structure for professional educator annual increases, and a change to professional development compensation, on Monday, April 10 at its meeting.

Tags