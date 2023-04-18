The Sun Prairie School Board is moving ahead with changing the district’s professional educator pay increase system, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
The school board unanimously approved a new structure for professional educator annual increases, and a change to professional development compensation, on Monday, April 10 at its meeting.
Currently, teachers and professional staff members are getting a pay increase each year calculated from the base professional educator salary. As teachers serve longer in a district, typically their pay increases from that base salary. Those increases are calculated from a set percentage determined by the school board.
The new pay structure would use an average of professional educator salaries in the district to calculate the pay increase, not the district’s base salary.
The new pay structure also changes the way that professional development time that teachers put in is paid. In the past, the district has offered a flat stipend of about $550 for educators that completed 24 hours of professional development. The new pay structure would determine pay for professional development on a percentage of the employee’s current salary, for up to 24 hours of time.
The current professional educator’s compensation plan (PECP) salary cost, administrators say, is approximately $44.4 million.
The district anticipates that 72% (based on last year) of professional staff will get the base wage increase, and the full 24 hour increase for professional development, totaling about $362,000. This would be an increase over the current system of $85,000, meeting materials said.
The total salary cost of the updated compensation plan is expected to be is to be determined based on the annual compensation adjustment
Distribution amount: For every 1% board-approved annual adjustment the cost of the proposed plan would be $440,000.
Proposed Changed Costing Method Effect: For every 1% board-approved annual adjustment the cost of the proposed plan would be approximately $113,000 more than the current plan.
Part of the district’s workforce strategic plan says that Sun Prairie aims to “proactively recruit, retain and engage talent that reflects and is responsive to our diverse community.”
Administrators say that the district needs to stay competitive with other districts in attracting high-quality educators.
The district created the Professional Educator Engagement Workgroup, a task force meant to help retain and attract staff, in fall 2022 to analyze the districts compensation structure. The workgroup consists of professional educators, district administrators and school board members.
When weighing this plan, the workgroup decided to pay the annual board-approved salary increase to educators individually, over distribituing it equally.
“The workgroup asked for input regarding whether the annual board-approved percentage adjustment provided should be distributed on an individual salary basis or evenly distributed,” Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler said in the agenda details. “The overall district cost of even distribution or individual distribution is the same, but what each individual gets varies.”
Specifically, the workgroup also adjusted the, professional advancement hour base salary adjustment to 1.25% of a teacher’s current individual salary for completing 24 hours of professional development for a minimum of $276. They can complete an additional 24 hours of development at a rate of $24/hour. This is an increase from the current plan of a flat stipend of $550 for the initial 24 hours of approved professional development and then $18.50/hour for an additional 24.
Board members said they were heavily in favor of adequately compensating teachers.
“We have to be able to take care of our teachers as best as we can,” Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “I think this is much more reflective in how businesses compensate their employees. I’m thankful for this.”
Treasurer Latoya Holiday said that the district and board continues to ask and expect a lot out of them, so they should be compensated fairly.
Sun Prairie West student representative Carson Schmoldt agreed with board members and said “what’s good for teachers is good for our students.”