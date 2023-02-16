During its Feb. 13 meeting, the Sun Prairie School Board read a proclamation declaring Feb. 13-17 as School Bus Driver Recognition Week. Executive Assistant for Board and Superintendent Leadership Chandu Vemuri read the proclamation.

“The Sun Prairie Area School District recognizes the great work of all 65 bus drivers who serve our District by transporting 4,500 students every day,” Vemuri said. “These drivers and Kobussen Buses Ltd. have promoted and practiced the highest standards to assure the protection of their passengers.”

Kevin Sukow

