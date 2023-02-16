During its Feb. 13 meeting, the Sun Prairie School Board read a proclamation declaring Feb. 13-17 as School Bus Driver Recognition Week. Executive Assistant for Board and Superintendent Leadership Chandu Vemuri read the proclamation.
“The Sun Prairie Area School District recognizes the great work of all 65 bus drivers who serve our District by transporting 4,500 students every day,” Vemuri said. “These drivers and Kobussen Buses Ltd. have promoted and practiced the highest standards to assure the protection of their passengers.”
The proclamation encourages “our students, staff and community to join together to recognize the great bus drivers and the vital role they play each and every day for the Sun Prairie Area School District.”
The board recognized this week as a time to “thank the bus drivers whose commitment makes a difference in the lives of the children of the Sun Prairie Area School District.”
Bilingual program offered to incoming kindergarteners
Director of Secondary Teaching, Learning and Equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy provided an update on the district’s plan for the new dual language immersion program starting in the 2023-24 school year. The program will start at the Kindergarten level only and add the next grade level each subsequent year.
“It is a bilingual bi-cultural program,” Chaja-Clardy said. “The goal is academic rigor, being able to read, write and listen in English and Spanish.”
The program will be taught at four elementary schools: Creekside, Northside, Royal Oaks and Westside.
“We see this benefitting our students, having that sense of linguistic and cultural connection to home while connecting our family and students,” Chaja-Clardy said.
The program is open to all incoming kindergarteners in Sun Prairie, but will give first priority to monolingual spanish-speaking students. To learn more about this program, view the Feb. 13 agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/wi/spasd/Board.nsf/Public.
Autonomous floor scrubbers approved
In the midst of custodial staffing shortages, the board approved Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow’s request to buy five autonomous floor scrubbers.
“The custodial team worked together to manage the custodial tasks of our buildings to meet our students and staff needs, but it was evident that such efforts with reduced staffing would not be sustainable in providing satisfactory cleaning standards and protection of the community’s investment in facilities,” Sukow said.
The Minuteman RoboScrub 20 was the lowest priced scrubber — at $56,390 per unit. The total cost is $281,950 for five units, which includes warranty, equipment training and guarantees five years of service. The funding will come from Fund 49 and use conserved 2019 referendum funds.
Sukow said that autonomous operation does not mean that no human interaction is required. Custodial staff are still needed to move the equipment to starting locations, choose the programming, fill chemical and water tanks, empty and clean waste tanks and charge the batteries on the equipment.
“By implementing autonomous equipment at our five secondary schools, we can allow our building team leads to provide more support to custodial staff, as well as the ability to help clean areas when regular staff are sick or positions are unfilled,” Sukow said. “The purpose of implementing this equipment is to improve efficiency and effectiveness with deeper cleaning and more support for our cleaning positions.”