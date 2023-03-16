The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, March 13 approved a proclamation that recognizes April 2-8 as the week of the young child.

The proclamation said that the “first years of a child’s life are the period of the most rapid brain development and lay the foundation for all future learning. Children’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional, and language and literacy development are built on a foundation of children’s positive interactions with adults, peers and their environment.”

