Eli Gillitzer reads proclamation
Sun Prairie School Board East High School Junior Representative Eli Gillitzer reads the Women’s History Month Proclamation.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie School Board read and approved a pair of proclamations at its Monday, Feb. 27 meeting to recognize and honor Women’s History Month and Public Schools Week.

The first proclamation recognized that “women of every race, class and ethnic background have made historic contributions to the growth and strength of the United States of America in countless recorded and unrecorded ways.”

