The Sun Prairie School Board read and approved a pair of proclamations at its Monday, Feb. 27 meeting to recognize and honor Women’s History Month and Public Schools Week.
The first proclamation recognized that “women of every race, class and ethnic background have made historic contributions to the growth and strength of the United States of America in countless recorded and unrecorded ways.”
It added that women continue to play critical economic, cultural and social roles in all walks of the life of the country by providing a significant portion of the labor force.
In addition, the proclamation said “women of every race, class and ethnic background served as early leaders at the forefront of every major progressive social change movement, and women have served our country courageously in the military and continue to break barriers every day in the ways they serve.”
Despite all of their contributions, the proclamation noted that the role of women has been consistently overlooked and undervalued in the literature, teaching and study of American history.
Therefore, the board proclaimed March to be recognized as Women’s History Month in celebration of all the contributions women have made in Sun Prairie schools and communities.
The board’s other proclamation recognizes the week of Feb. 27-March 3 as Public Schools Week.
It began by stating Article X of the Wisconsin State Constitution, which reads “The legislature shall provide by law for the establishment of district schools, which shall be as nearly uniform as practicable; and such schools shall be free and without charge for tuition to all children between the ages of 4 and 20 years, and no sectarian instruction shall be allowed therein; but the legislature by law may, for the purpose of religious instruction outside the district schools, authorize the release of students during regular school hours.”
The board stated in the proclamation that they are united with administration, faculty and parents/caregivers to provide all children with the highest quality public education opportunities and recognized that what is best for kids is what is best for Wisconsin.
“Public Schools Week is a time to celebrate our public schools, honor those who work in our public schools and promote the principle that public education is a pillar of our democracy and vital for our future,” the proclamation said.
“Our public schools and educators continue to go above and beyond to provide safe environments for all students and educators, to ensure that all students have access to nutritious food, learning devices, internet access and the tools they need to be successful and to meet the needs of students and families inside and outside of the classroom which allows them to grow and learn every day,”the proclamation also states.
Board calls for more state funding
The proclamation said that the public education system requires the support and investment of state and local elected officials to provide proper funding and in order to produce strong educational outcomes for all of Wisconsin’s students. It also stressed that this issue is non-partisan, and should be a high priority.
“The Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education calls on all of our legislators across the state and country to support Public Schools Week by honoring and celebrating the success and achievements of students and educators in public schools across our state,” the proclamation said.
“The Board of Education calls on those same legislators to invest in our public schools by increasing spendable state funds by at least $1,500 per student,” the proclamation reads.
According to the proclamation, the extra money is needed for districts to keep up with inflationary costs and to invest more money in mental health services, English Language Learner programs, services for students in poverty, support for rural school districts, supporting and retaining educators, fully funding school meals, and increasing reimbursement for Special Education categorical aid to 100% — the same that private and voucher schools receive.