Graduating seniors from both Sun Prairie East and West High School Drama Clubs are coming together to present the 2023 Senior Showcase: “Our Greatest Hits” Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Sun Prairie East Performing Arts Center.
The show is free with a suggested $5 donation at the door. The money raised will go to both high school drama clubs.
“It’s our last hoorah,” East senior Katherine Martinez said. “We get to do one last performance together.”
The show will be a mix of 15-20 group numbers, solos and duos that were chosen by the students.
“It’s an opportunity for seniors to create a show that’s representative of our experience and get some closure before we head off to the next chapter of our life,” West senior Rachel Traband said. “We decided to focus on some of our favorite shows and past roles that we’ve had.”
Some of the chosen scenes will be from scenes and musical numbers from “Legally Blonde” and “High School Musical,” as well as parts of the two musicals the high school’s performed this year in “Greece” and “The Addams Family.”
“The last show that we all worked on collectively was “Mamma Mia!” so we are adding a few of those songs in as well,” Traband said.
Traband added that they enjoyed picking their own performances because they chose songs that fit their voices and have messages they agree with.
“It’s really fun and validating to set the narrative that we want to leave on,” Traband said. “We are singing songs on love and friendship and positivity. It’s a great way to end an experience that has been so great.”
She said that you can see how much their friendship has grown and survived through the numbers they picked in their program.
“Our friendship has remained strong through the challenges of the pandemic and having to change schools,” Traband said.
Martinez added “we all grew up together in the drama department and now we are leaving together.”