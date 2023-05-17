Senior Showcase
Sun Prairie East and West Seniors prepare for their senior showcase on Friday, May 19.

 Jeromey Hodsdon jhodsdon@hngnews.com

Graduating seniors from both Sun Prairie East and West High School Drama Clubs are coming together to present the 2023 Senior Showcase: “Our Greatest Hits” Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Sun Prairie East Performing Arts Center.

The show is free with a suggested $5 donation at the door. The money raised will go to both high school drama clubs.

