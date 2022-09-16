Sun Prairie’s two high school soccer programs are teaming up with the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition to support youth mental health during Youth Night on Tuesday, Sept. 20 inside Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, 155 Kroncke Drive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that more than one-third of U.S. children and adolescents (37%) report an increase in feelings of sadness, anxiety, and hopelessness — a statistic that is even greater for students in marginalized, oppressed, and underrepresented groups.
Current research also indicates the importance of helping youth feel cared for and supported and that promoting a sense of connection and belonging can contribute to positive mental health outcomes for youth.
Sun Prairie recognizes the game of soccer can serve as a connector and positive outlet for youth. Youth mental health and well-being is currently under stress, and the Sun Prairie soccer community is aware that more resources, attention, support, and conversation needs to continue to be placed on addressing youth mental health.
The Sun Prairie soccer community, as part of the entire Sun Prairie community, dedicates Youth Night to loved ones lost, to those who may currently be struggling, and to the hope that the community can advance and promote awareness and support of youth mental health and well- being.
The evening begins at 6 p.m., when doors open, with giveaways for kids (while supplies last).
From 6-6:30 p.m., kids can bring an item of their choice to be autographed by East and West soccer players and take photos with them.
That will be followed at 7 p.m. by the first-ever Sun Prairie intercity varsity soccer game.
At 7:45 p.m. there will be halftime fun, followed by the second half of the East-West soccer game. At 8:30 p.m., the evening ends.
A special custom t-shirt is available for purchase at spyouthsoccermh2022.itemorder.com. All proceeds from the sales of the shirts will be donated to the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition to help promote youth and community mental health. Also featured during Youth Night will be a 50-50 raffle and a bake sale, also to benefit the SPWC.
Face painting and photos with the two school mascots will also be taking place during the game, as well as other activities.
The SPWC reminds caregivers and youth that may be in mental health crisis to call, text or chat the number 988 to access available community mental health assistance resources.