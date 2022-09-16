Youth Night set for September 20

The Sun Prairie high school soccer programs are teaming up with the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition for Youth Night on Sept. 20 to assist youth mental health.

 Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition/Sun Prairie high school soccer

Sun Prairie’s two high school soccer programs are teaming up with the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition to support youth mental health during Youth Night on Tuesday, Sept. 20 inside Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, 155 Kroncke Drive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that more than one-third of U.S. children and adolescents (37%) report an increase in feelings of sadness, anxiety, and hopelessness — a statistic that is even greater for students in marginalized, oppressed, and underrepresented groups.

