Ten students at Sun Prairie West High School are wrapping up their dual enrollment course at the end of this semester to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

“These kids are training to be CNA’s and are earning credit in high school and at Madison College,” Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Jordan Leider said. “In order to be certified by the state to run a class like this, we needed the hospital beds, sinks and a certain level of equipment. We also have full-sized geriatric manikins.”

