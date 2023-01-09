The Sun Prairie West High School Drama Class are performing a “Night of Scenes” Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the new Black Box Theater.
The theater is located at West High School on 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie. The free show will be the first public performance held in the Black Box Theater.
There are 19 kids in the class that will perform five different scenes that are 10 minutes each, according to the English and Drama teacher Heidi O’Toole.
“The kids will be performing for an English credit,” O’Toole said. The scenes range from covering serious topics to being funny.”
The level of experience performing for an audience varies for the students in the class. For some, this will be their time in front of a crowd.
In addition, flute and jazz ensembles will play music selections in between each scene. The entire show is 90 minutes.
O’Toole is excited for the public to be able to see the first performance in the Black Box Theater.
“We hold class in there,” O’Toole said. “This space is amazing. We don’t have to worry about sound because we aren’t disrupting anyone else.”
She added that it is very helpful to be able to rehearse each class in the theater because it makes it easier for drama production and being able to utilize all the space.
The Black Box Theater seats 120 people. According to the Sun Prairie West High School website, the theater is an all-black square room that features “overhead catwalks and tension grids that allow for innovative lighting designs to shine through.”
It is meant for small performances and classes. The room offers great flexibility from the performance equipment that is being used and the way it is arranged.
“I can’t wait for you to come see the West drama class and the student-led musicians from the music department perform an evening of scenes and music,” O’Toole said.