Sun Prairie West Drama Class

Fifteen of the students in the drama class that will be performing Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Black Box Theater. 

 Contributed/Heidi O'Toole

The Sun Prairie West High School Drama Class are performing a “Night of Scenes” Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the new Black Box Theater.

The theater is located at West High School on 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie. The free show will be the first public performance held in the Black Box Theater.

