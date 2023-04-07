Sun Prairie West High School Forensics placed second at the WFCA State Forensics Tournament on Saturday, April 1 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The team had 28 students compete. In addition, 14 students from Sun Prairie East High School were also in attendance, and the East team earned seventh place.
Sun Prairie students won state championships in four categories: Saanvi Kandanelli (expository speaking), Connor Wilkinson (prose interpretation), Jackson Nesbit and Eli Gillitzer (play acting), and AJ Boissonnas (oral interpretation of literature).
Individual honors also included:
Yogitha Rajkumar, 2nd place, informative speaking
Kara Bekkedal, 2nd place, oral interpretation of literature
Reethu Teegala, 2nd place, oratory
Mrinank Panda, 2nd place, special occasion speaking
John McLean, 3rd place, radio speaking
Shreya Bhargava, 3rd place, moments in history
Suhani Pandey, 3rd place, prose interpretation
Asha Sundaram, 4th place, special occasion speaking
Pragnya Vella and Leela Bourenane, 5th place, duo interpretation
Molly McArdle and Haley Rollins, 5th place, group interpretation
Ethan Flood, 5th place, informative speaking
Julia Morriss, 6th place, informative speaking
Rylee Hull, 6th place, storytelling
John Kudrle, 6th place, special occasion speaking
Semifinalists included: Ceylon Trinity, Savannah Sandridge, Taylor Sandridge, Juanita Duarte, Jojo Knauss, Nicole Meier. Senior Ethan Flood was also awarded a senior scholarship.
Other students who qualified for the state tournament included: Sripada Thammera, Sanjay Jagadeesh, Souyra Prabaharan, Katy Garcia, Amelia Johnson, Caitlyn Royalty, Adrian Whalley, Siddhi Rajkondawar, Matthea Jones, Mia Boyd, Addison Boott, Kaden Calkins, Amanda Walter and Anna Block.
“Our team’s second place finish at the state tournament really shows the amount of hard work our team puts in to succeed,” Kandanelli said. “Our team is one of the most hardworking and collaborative teams in the state. Each and every person on the team is equally important and is the reason we continue to do well.”
In forensics, team members write original speeches or perform acting selections and compete against other high school students.
“Forensics helped me get better at public speaking, how to receive criticism, and how to unconditionally support the others on your team,” Duarte said.
Forensics is competitive acting and public speaking. Students have been preparing their performances since November, and have attended competitions since January. The Sun Prairie Forensics teams are coached by Anna-Lisa Dahlgren, Jason Samens, Brei Dahl, Sara Hilliger, Alexis O’Connell and Kathleen Kenney.