The 30th annual Sun Prairie Jazz Festival will take place for the first time at Sun Prairie West High School, located at 2850 Ironwood Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The concert begins at 7 p.m., which follows a day of teaching, learning and building connections between students and professional jazz musicians.
The jazz festival is unique in that top-tier jazz professionals all travel to Sun Prairie for the weekend to work with high school band students.
“We are bringing New York Jazz Club level talent to Sun Prairie for the weekend,” West Band and Jazz Director Matt McVeigh said. “It’s like we turn into the Jazz Capital of the world.”
During the morning sessions, band students will be paired with a jazz professional, participating in clinics. In the afternoon, students will experience masterclasses and improvisation classes.
At night, the bands will showcase their talent and perform with one of the professional musicians, known as clinicians.
“The concert pairs up one of our clinicians with each of our bands,” McVeigh said. “There will be 10 clinicians attending the jazz festival.”
In addition to Sun Prairie East and West, the following high school bands are participating in the concert: Brookfield Central, Cambridge, Columbus, Fond du Lac, Menomonee Falls, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Waunakee and West DePere.
“This festival was founded by Steve Sveum,” McVeigh said. “It started with just Poynette, Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie. For years it was called Jazz on the Prairie.”
McVeigh added that in 2011, they partnered with Jazz at Lincoln Center and have since been recognized as an Regional Essentially Ellington Festival.
“This program has been putting the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Carter, and Mary Lou Williams in the hands of school jazz programs for over 25 years,” McVeigh said.
While the locations, students, directors and professionals that participated have changed over the years, McVeigh said it’s the “spirit of connection between the students and musicians” that remains the same.
“I think it’s cool to be a part of something that has gone on for so long,” McVeigh said. “This is our chapter in what has been a 30-year story.”
Band students will have opportunities to earn up to $1,500 in scholarships to attend summer band camps during the festival.