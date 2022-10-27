SP West Drama Club
Sun Prairie West Theater students performing a part of their upcoming musical “Grease” during the homecoming parade.

 Chris Mertes

The Sun Prairie West High School Theater program is presenting Grease Nov. 4-6 and 11-13. Grease is the school’s first musical production in its inaugural season.

The full list of show dates and times are Friday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 5, Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. The Nov. 6 show will have an American Sign Language interpreter. All performances will be at the school’s performing arts center at 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie.

