The Sun Prairie West High School Theater program is presenting Grease Nov. 4-6 and 11-13. Grease is the school’s first musical production in its inaugural season.
The full list of show dates and times are Friday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 5, Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. The Nov. 6 show will have an American Sign Language interpreter. All performances will be at the school’s performing arts center at 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at spperformingarts.org or at the door. Ticket prices are $13 in advance or $15 at the door for adults and $10 in advance or$12 at the door for seniors, students and members of the military.
Grease is a familiar 1950s story that has been performed across the world and in movies over the decades.
Sun Prairie West Performing Arts describes it as: “Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding ‘Burger Palace Boys’ and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking ‘Pink Ladies’ in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head ‘greaser’ Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their ‘Summer Nights’ as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as ‘Greased Lightnin’,’ ‘It’s Raining on Prom Night,’ ‘Alone at the Drive-In Movie’ recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.”
Director, co-producer and co-choreographer Heidi O’Toole thoughtfully chose Grease as West’s first-ever school musical.
“After walking through the theater for the first time and seeing how incredible it was, I wanted as many people as possible to come see the space,” O’Toole said. “Grease is a good show and everyone knows it. Since we’re in a brand new school, I wanted to build the relationship with staff and students and Grease is a perfect connection with its multigenerational appeal.”
O’Toole is excited and grateful for the group of students she gets to work with and the opportunity to begin a new theater program.
“This group of kids is amazing,” O’Toole said. “All of them have a joy for life and overall it’s a really positive group of students. I can’t wait for them to actually get a chance to perform in front of an audience.”
She noted that about half of the cast has never performed live before. It has been a challenge pulling everything together quickly, because auditions occurred during the first week of school and the cast has been practicing every Monday-Saturday since Sept. 10.
“We started with nothing, but the school district has been very helpful with getting us what we need to make this production successful,” O’Toole said.
Everything is starting to come together now that opening night is a week away, according to O’Toole.
“We performed for the pep rally and homecoming parade and the energy and vibe the kids gave off was amazing,” O’Toole said. “They are so happy and excited to be in the production and we can’t wait for the community to come see it.”