Sun Prairie West High School students and staff received 11 nominations for the 2023 Jerry Awards for their musical production of "Grease."
According to Co-producer and Co-choreographer Heidi O'Toole, eight students received nominations for their roles in addition to three team production nominations. Three students were nominated for their lead roles. These students are Adrian Anderson (Danny Zuko), Lainee Diers (Sandy) and Molly McArdle (Rizzo). Also, five students were nominated for their supporting roles. These students are Sam Breunig (Doody), Lily Breyer (Marty), Owen Risch (Roger), Nat Barbic (Jan) and Haley Patzlaff (Patty).
In addition, the production team was nominated for three awards. This includes Crystal Gavin, Chadwick Murray and Tim McCarthy for outstanding scenic design, Matthew Weyer for outstanding lighting design and the entire stage crew for outstanding stage crew.
The Jerry Awards are one of Wisconsin’s High School Musical Awards Programs that recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. Formerly known as the Tommy Awards, educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 85 high schools in 30 counties around the state providing valuable feedback.
The program elevates the importance of musical theater within high schools. School and student achievements are honored and featured in an awards show held at Overture Center in June and two outstanding performers are selected to represent the program at The National High School Musical Theater Awards (The Jimmys) competition in New York City.