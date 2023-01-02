Sun Prairie West High School students and staff received 11 nominations for the 2023 Jerry Awards for their musical production of "Grease."

According to Co-producer and Co-choreographer Heidi O'Toole, eight students received nominations for their roles in addition to three team production nominations. Three students were nominated for their lead roles. These students are Adrian Anderson (Danny Zuko), Lainee Diers (Sandy) and Molly McArdle (Rizzo). Also, five students were nominated for their supporting roles. These students are Sam Breunig (Doody), Lily Breyer (Marty), Owen Risch (Roger), Nat Barbic (Jan) and Haley Patzlaff (Patty). 

