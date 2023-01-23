Sun Prairie West High School celebrated the new year with its first ever Hmong New Year show on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The Sun Prairie West Asian Club collaborated with the Sun Prairie East Asian Club to create the event to showcase the Hmong Culture and the importance of celebrating the Hmong New Year.
“The Hmong New year is an annual celebration that takes place in the fall to honor our ancestors and give thanks for the completion of the year’s harvest, and welcome in the new year,” Multicultural Asian Club Advisor Phau Thao said. “The Hmong New Year Show was an excellent opportunity for many of our students, staff/faculties, families and the community to come and experience the Hmong culture and traditions.”
The Hmong New Year show was showcased twice for students and staff during school and then once in the evening for the community.
“This was an excellent opportunity for me and many of my Hmong students to educate the Sun Prairie community about the Hmong culture, its tradition, and why we hold a yearly new year celebration, Thao said.”
The Asian Club student officers, along with the assistance of the administrative team at West, decided to create the first Hmong New Year celebration.
“For this event, we had a guest speaker talk to students, staff, and the community about the importance of having a Hmong New Year,” Thao said. “We also included traditional Hmong dances performed by our very own Sun Prairie East and West high school students and a fashion show to showcase the different styles of Hmong ethnic clothing groups.”
In addition, there was a traditional folk song performed by a Sun Prairie alumni, who also played a Hmong instrument called “qeej.”
According to Thao, a qeej is used to perform during New Year’s celebrations and funerals. After that, a student sang a traditional Hmong song.
“This was a great way for my students and I to share the Hmong culture with the Sun Prairie community,” Thao said. “With many students in the Sun Prairie Area School District, this was a great way to represent them and celebrate their culture.”