Sun Prairie West High School students are gearing up for their “one of a kind” play that will place audiences in the midst of a mystery in the school’s new Black Box Theater on March 2-5.
“Can I Tell You a Secret” is described as a psychological thriller that will immerse the audience in the show as they try to solve a mystery.
The showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 2-4 and the Sunday, March 5 matinee is at 2 p.m. inside the small theater, which is located at 2850 Ironwood Dr. The play’s title has been kept a secret from the public to this point, as “Can I Tell You a Secret” is just a placeholder title.
“This is the working title, but next week it may change,” Director and Producer Heidi O’Toole said. “The kids didn’t know what the play was when they auditioned, but they are loving that they are keeping it a secret from everyone.”
While the play’s identity remains a secret, O’Toole said the Black Box Theater is the perfect setting for this show.
“Because of the psychological nature of this show, I want the audience to be up close,” she said. “It makes it more intriguing for the actors to be right in their faces.”
The actual title of the show will be revealed Monday at the school. It is a documentary-style play that deals with the characters retelling a story about something that happened.
When asked about the reasoning behind picking this unique play, O’Toole said that sometimes she likes to pick something different and that experimental plays are the ones that can turn out to be most exciting.
According to the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center website, the play is about “an incomprehensible event” where everyone in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious, except for one.
“Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders and the investigators pursuing the case, a theater ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style,” the website said.
O’Toole said that unlike the school’s fall musical “Grease,” she is the sole producer and director.
“This show is much more me,” she said. “We can delve more into acting because there’s no singing or dancing. The set is extremely minimal because I want it to be more about the images projected and the sound.”
O’Toole described that the lines will be blurred as the audience tries to figure out what is real and what is in the play. There will be hidden messages throughout the play in the theater.
“I wanted this to be full of dark, grainy, black and white images,” O’Toole said. “I can’t wait for them to solve the mystery and be immersed in this show. I think people should come see it because it’s likely something that they haven’t seen before.”
As for the cast, many of the 26 actors were also in the West production of “Grease,” but there are some students who will be performing for the first time.
“One of the lead characters has never been in a show before,” O’Toole said. “She really wanted to do it and gave up other opportunities to be in the show.”
O’Toole added that another student wasn’t positive they could actually do it, but O’Toole worked with that student and they overcame that fear.
“The casting choices came together perfectly,” O’Toole said. “It gave me the chills the first time they read their scripts.”
Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for students, seniors and military online or $12/$10 at the door. Since the Black Box Theater has a capacity of 120 people, O’Toole recommends purchasing tickets ahead of time. To learn more about the show and buy tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=sppac.
- CONTENT NOTE
This suspenseful show contains some frightening scenes, darkness, mentions of suicide and flashing lights. Please use discretion when purchasing tickets for younger children.