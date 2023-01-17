Eighteen students from Wisconsin, including Sun Prairie West High School student Alexander Oehrlein, have been awarded the 2023 Chick Evans Scholarship.
The scholarship includes a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies. The students were chosen at the final selection meeting interview held at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison on Dec. 13. They are among the first recipients awarded from selection interviews.
Each caddie has a unique story that reflects the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.
They will begin college in fall 2023 as Evans Scholars, with most to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.
“Each student has demonstrated excellence in the classroom, on the golf course and in their communities,” said Western Golf Association Chairman Joe Desch. “We are thrilled to welcome them to what will be an exceptional class of new scholars from across the nation.”
Evans Scholars selection meeting interviews will continue nationwide through spring. When the 2022-23 selection meeting process is complete, an estimated 325 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.
The Western Golf Association (WGA), headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Known as one of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.
Currently, a record 1,100 caddies are enrolled at 22 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
“These young students represent what our program has been about since 1930,” said WGA President and CEO John Kaczkowski. “We are proud to welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by nearly 36,000 supporters across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program.
Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA Tour Playoff event in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation. In 2023, the BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, from Aug. 17-20.
To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visitwgaesf.org.