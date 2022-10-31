The Sun Prairie Area School District and Sunshine Place are collaborating to raise awareness of student homelessness during the month of November.
The month of November is recognized as National Homelessness Awareness Month.
According to the federal definition, homelessness is the lack of a regular, fixed, or adequate nighttime residence. Homelessness is not always visible, as people may live doubled up with friends or family, in areas not meant for habitation such as cars, hotels, and shelters, or they may be unsheltered on the streets or in tents.
In order to bring attention to 4K-12 student homelessness, there will be a banner posted on Highway C in front of Meadow View Elementary School along with 176 ribbons. Each ribbon represents a student who experienced homelessness in the 2021-22 school year.
So far this school year, the SPASD has already identified 104 unhoused students.
If you would like to take action to support these students, we encourage you to donate clothing items to CARDS Closet, a local clothing closet that provides school-aged children with new or gently used clothing free of charge. Specifically, CARDS Closet is asking for new or gently used winter clothing:
• Waterproof gloves, youth and adult sizes;
• Snow pants, youth and adult sizes;
• Winter hats, youth and adult sizes; and
• Snow boots, youth and adult sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at:
• The CARDS Closet donation box, located at 1632 W Main St. The donation box is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. or
• The Sun Prairie Area School District Support Center located at 501 S. Bird St., which is open Monday-Friday between 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.