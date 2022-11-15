Sustain Dane awarded 2021-22 seventh-grade Sun Prairie Patrick Marsh Middle School students the Live Forward Award at their annual summit on Nov. 4 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. The students earned the award for reducing food waste in their school.
These students participated in a grant program from World Wildlife Fund to reduce wasted food at their school. Students collected wasted food at lunch periods and then analyzed data. Using the data, students developed a plan to reduce waste. This included an awareness campaign, on-site composting, and a food share table.
When these actions were implemented, Patrick Marsh reached close to a 60% reduction in wasted food heading to landfill. Students also took their learnings to host a composting seminar for the community and activities at the Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market.
“These awards recognize the innovation and change happening in our own neighborhoods,” Sustain Dane’s website said. “The nominees work impacts one or more areas of holistic sustainability: a healthy environment, equity & social well-being and a just economy.”
Sustain Dane’s vision is a “thriving and inclusive community with a sustainable environment and economy we are proud to pass on to future generations.” Their mission is “to inspire, connect, and support people to accelerate equity and sustainable actions for community wellbeing.”