Sustain Dane awarded 2021-22 seventh-grade Sun Prairie Patrick Marsh Middle School students the Live Forward Award at their annual summit on Nov. 4 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. The students earned the award for reducing food waste in their school.

These students participated in a grant program from World Wildlife Fund to reduce wasted food at their school. Students collected wasted food at lunch periods and then analyzed data. Using the data, students developed a plan to reduce waste. This included an awareness campaign, on-site composting, and a food share table.

