Jack DePrey Scholarship

TDS' Anna Jensen presents Jack DePrey, Lakeside Lutheran High School, with the $1,500 Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation scholarship.

 Contributed: Cheryl McCollum/TDS

TDS presented nine 2023 Wisconsin high school graduates with Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation (WSTF) scholarships, including Sun Prairie's Jack DePrey. 

DePrey attends Lakeside Lutheran High School and is the son of Steve and Beth in Sun Prairie. He received $1,500 and plans to attend Bethany Lutheran College.

