Tess Reimer Frank Zuerner Award

Sun Prairie science teacher Tess Reimer wins 2023 Frank Zuerner New Teacher Scholarship Award.

 Contributed/Laura Ramthun and Miranda Dahlke

The Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers (WSST) announced Sun Prairie Science Teacher Tess Reimer as the recipient of the 2023 Frank Zuerner Science Teaching Award on March 10.

Reimer was recognized for her outstanding work with science education in Wisconsin. WSST recognizes teachers of science annually for their achievements. The Frank Zuerner New Teacher Scholarship is presented to recognize teachers with great potential in the field of science. The scholarship is given annually to individuals who are in their first five years of teaching and have demonstrated enthusiasm and passion for science teaching as well as significant potential for future leadership in science education.