The Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers (WSST) announced Sun Prairie Science Teacher Tess Reimer as the recipient of the 2023 Frank Zuerner Science Teaching Award on March 10.
Reimer was recognized for her outstanding work with science education in Wisconsin. WSST recognizes teachers of science annually for their achievements. The Frank Zuerner New Teacher Scholarship is presented to recognize teachers with great potential in the field of science. The scholarship is given annually to individuals who are in their first five years of teaching and have demonstrated enthusiasm and passion for science teaching as well as significant potential for future leadership in science education.
Reimer has been teaching high school science, including aviation and space and AP Biology in the Sun Prairie Area School District for the past four years. Chad Whalley, administrator that oversees the science department states that Reimer “has an ability to maintain high standards and expectations through an individualized and equity focused approach” and that she “is an integral part of the team enhancing the curriculum.”
Reimer started teaching in Sun Prairie in 2019. She has developed curriculum and programs, using a holistic approach to learning, in order to provide engaging and learner-focused experiences and assessments. She has also collaborated on course, department and school-level committees to develop and implement equitable grading practices for all students at Sun Prairie West High School. She also advises several student clubs and organizations, including graduation planning.
One special project that Reimer has completed is growing tomato seeds on the International Space Station. She said “it’s rewarding to see students bring outside passions, like agriculture, together with new concepts we learn in class.”
Reimer was able to incorporate a student’s love for agriculture together with the space exploration class to grow tomato seeds which spent time on the International Space Station and learned about how past space exploration has helped us move forward. She added “for a student who at times struggled in a traditional school setting, it was amazing to see them in their element while pushing themselves academically in a setting which allowed them to thrive.”
WSST congratulates and thanks Reimer for all her contribution to science education in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers (WSST) is the largest membership organization in Wisconsin focused on the advancement of science education since 1958. They have a mission of promoting, supporting and improving science education in the state of Wisconsin by providing leadership, advocacy and programs to enhance the teaching and learning of science. The Awards and Recognition committee is responsible for providing recognition of noteworthy accomplishments by WSST members which support the goals of WSST.