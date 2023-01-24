A trio of Sun Prairie high school students received Employee Excellence Awards from the Sun Prairie Business Education Partnership (BEP).

These students were all nominated by one of their supervisors for their hard work and determination with their jobs. Each student received a framed certificate and a $10 Culver’s gift card. They were surprised this past Tuesday and Wednesday by coworkers and BEP members at their workplace.

Reethusri Teegala
Reethhusri Teegala receives her award from the Business Education Partnership at the Bank of Sun Prairie.
Landon Noe
Landon Noe receives his award for his work at Kicks Unlimited.
Kai Bronson
Kai Bronson (left) receives their award for their work a Goodwill after being nominated by store manager Kelly Wojcik (right).

