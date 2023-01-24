A trio of Sun Prairie high school students received Employee Excellence Awards from the Sun Prairie Business Education Partnership (BEP).
These students were all nominated by one of their supervisors for their hard work and determination with their jobs. Each student received a framed certificate and a $10 Culver’s gift card. They were surprised this past Tuesday and Wednesday by coworkers and BEP members at their workplace.
Reethhusri Teegala earned the award after being nominated by the Bank of Sun Prairie Branch Manager and BEP President Pam Blattner. Teegala started out last year as an intern with the Bank of Sun Prairie, but has grown into a full-time leadership role.
“She is quickly adaptive to the ever-changing banking industry by being inquisitive and proactively seeking to learn more about banking,” Blattner said. “She has grown into a leader, training new colleagues, and she is kind, calm, patient and her demeanor allows for rational thinking in situations as they arise.”
Blattner added that Teegala leads with “empathy and understanding,” and has a very strong ethic being able to balance extracurriculars, school and working almost every night.
“Proactive communication, identifying areas of opportunity and asking for feedback are all parts of Reethu’s growth strategy for herself,” Blattner said. “Those qualities will put her in positions where she will thrive in the future. We are honored to have her as part of our team and all the work she does for us.”
Landon Noe received the award after being nominated for his work with Kick Unlimited by Patrick Olson.
“Landon is extremely consistent,” Kicks Unlimited Instructor and BEP member Seth Degnan said. I don’t think he’s ever called in sick or had to take a day off.”
Degnan added that he is quick to lend a helping hand for special weekend events and cover for coworkers when needed.
“Congratulations on all that you have done and for making an impact here at Kicks Unlimited,” Blattner said to Noe.
Kai Bronson was awarded for their efforts at Goodwill after being nominated by Goodwill Store Manager Kelly Wojcik.
“You were nominated by your employer because you have grit,” Blattner said. “You give it your all every single day that you are here. You show great initiative and you have great teamwork.”
Wojcik said Bronson is a donation attendant, whose role is to help donors when they bring in their items. In addition, Bronson knows how to price and helps out on the sales floor.
“They are an all-around team player,” Wojcik said. “We are so thankful to have Kai here with us.”
The Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership (BEP) started in 1989 with a small budget and one or two projects each year. Since then, every project that BEP has sponsored has come from a teacher/administrator or business member who saw a need to get the business community involved in the schools. Over the past 30 years, the SPBEP has grown from a few school-to-business partnerships to a wide variety of programs serving all students in all levels of the Sun Prairie Area School District.