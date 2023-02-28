A 15-year-old Sun Prairie male has been referred to the Dane County District Attorney's office on a charge of terroristic threats in connection with a threatening note found at 12:53 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Sun Prairie West High School.

Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said the note indicated violence would be perpetrated on Friday of this week at Sun Prairie West High School, which is located t 2850 Ironwood Drive.

SPPD logo

Tags