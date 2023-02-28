A 15-year-old Sun Prairie male has been referred to the Dane County District Attorney's office on a charge of terroristic threats in connection with a threatening note found at 12:53 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Sun Prairie West High School.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said the note indicated violence would be perpetrated on Friday of this week at Sun Prairie West High School, which is located t 2850 Ironwood Drive.
Cox said the note was turned over to school staff, who alerted the School Resource Officer, and an investigation began.
At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Sun Prairie Area School District sent out an email to Sun Prairie secondary families after a student found a "threatening note" in a bathroom at Sun Prairie West High School earlier that day.
"We were able to identify the student who wrote the note, and that individual has taken responsibility," the email said. "The student has indicated that there was never any plan to harm others. We are continuing to partner with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation."
The email was written by West Principal Jennifer Ploeger and Director of School Operations Nick Reichhoff.
The SPPD and school officials believe there are no lingering school safety concerns at this time. However, the email said the school will be increasing police presence for the remainder of the week.
The note was turned over to school administration, but not before pictures of the note were taken and posted on social media by students.
"We have been in close contact with the Sun Prairie Police Department, and our school resource officers assisted school administration with a prompt and thorough investigation," the email said. "Making threats of school violence is always prohibited, and we take all threats very seriously. The situation will be handled according to our handbook and District policy. All students should know that making threats can result in serious school-based consequences, including expulsion, as well as serious legal consequences."
The email added that the district is grateful for the student body for coming forward with the note and information that assisted in determining the author.
"We also know that these types of situations elicit a variety of emotions," the email said. "As always, our school-based teams will be ready to respond as needed to any concerns. If your child needs to talk with someone to process this incident, members of our student services department are ready to work with them."
Cox said the SPPD does not believe there is any ongoing threat to Sun Prairie West High School after the suspect was identified and referred on March 1 for prosecution.