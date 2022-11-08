The $9 million Sun Prairie Area School District exceed the revenue cap referendum passed Nov. 8 with 60.5% of voters in favor with 93.2% of the total votes reporting.
The tally was 14,192 YES votes and 9,270 votes against the referendum.
The Nov. 8 results did not surprise two vocal opponents of the referendum -- current District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner and former Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hoekstra.
"Many voters received one-sided mailers and details on what the referendum was about," Eisberner wrote after learning about the 60-40 yes-no split to approve the referendum.
"The school district did a very strong messaging campaign, and the question as worded on the ballot posited a scenario of "doom and gloom" should the referendum not be passed," Eisberner added. "I also believe that voters may not have realized this was an indefinite increase on the levy limit."
"I believe the majority of the SPASD community trusts the School District and supports the district at the voting booth," Hoekstra said.
Both believed the district information about the referendum impacted the referendum result.
"I believe the district does very well with communicating information to the public and was a factor in the approved referendum," Hoekstra wrote.
"The SPASD had a great messaging campaign, even stating that taxes would decrease if the referendum should be passed," Eisberner commented.
"Important data was missing, such as SPASD spending per student compared to the state average, tax savings should the referendum not be passed, etc. As David Hoekstra pointed out, the money could have been sought from elsewhere, but this information was not provided to every resident.
"I also am unsure if the voters realized this is not a one-time raise, rather it continues year after year," Eisberner added. "Should, hypothetically, the school district receive more funding from the state, they can still tax an additional $9 million. I believe the messaging, as well as how the ballot question was phrased, was disingenuous."
Results and next steps
City of Sun Prairie voters heavily favored passing the school referendum 10,444-4,158 in 27 of the 30 wards reporting as of 11 p.m.
In addition, City of Madison residents living within the school district favored the referendum 1,610-501.
In contrast, the Town of Sun Prairie voted against the referendum 601-578 and the Town of Bristol voted against the referendum 1,251-1,003.
The Town of Burke was more divided on the issue, voting 527-506 in favor of the referendum.
Other areas outside of the City of Sun Prairie but located within the district -- and their vote totals -- included the Village of Windsor (26 yes-16 no), Village of Cottage Grove (1yes, 4 no), Town of Cottage Grove (0 yes, 1 no) and the Town of York (3 votes yes, 8 no votes).
The referendum's adoption will give $9 million to the school district, by an increase of $3 million/year during the next three years, but Hoekstra said he hoped state lawmakers will pass a budget that includes more funding for education.
"The next steps are to build budgets based on the increased funding and the next State biennium budget," Hoekstra replied when asked what next steps should be.
"My hope is that the district will keep the taxpayer in mind if the State Budget district allocation exceeds their expectations and keeps spending at the amount estimated in the referendum information, resulting in a tax decrease over the next three years," Hoekstra added.
Eisberner said the public should monitor how the district will spend the money.
"The $9 million is not a one-time deal, it continues indefinitely," Eisberner wrote.
"When citizens get their property tax bills, they should pay attention to how much is going to the SPASD and how our academic performance metrics are improving," Eisberner added. "If academic performance continues to decline, the SPASD will still have the ability to continue taxing an additional $9 million. Taxpayers should look to how the money is being spent and whether or not it meets their definition of 'worth it'."
Regardless of how the SPASD spends the money, Hoekstra wrote that he hopes the Sun Prairie School Board will continue with one thing.
"I hope the School Board continues to represent all stakeholders," Hoekstra added, "especially the taxpayers in these troubling economic times."