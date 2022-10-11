Westside Elementary School is bringing back its Dudes on Duty program this fall, when positive male role models in the Sun Prairie community visit the school to play with the kids at recess on Fridays.
Stacy Darga, the Westside Site Coordinator for Community Schools started this program last year with Principal Nikki Harcus.
“Last year, we noticed that on Friday’s we had more physical aggression during recess,” Darga said. “We started it on Fridays with two one-hour sign up slots.”
The program started back up Friday, Oct. 7 and runs every Friday throughout the school year.
Darga got the idea from seeing a school district on the news doing something similar called “Dad’s on Duty,” and noticed that there was a decrease in aggressive behavior.
“We had a Watch D.O.G.S program that stood for Dads of Great Students,” Darga said. “We would invite dads, grandpas and uncles to volunteer in the building, but covid shut that down.”
She noted that Dudes on Duty was easier with COVID-19 restrictions since it was outdoors during recess.
“We had a need,” Darga said. “We worked together to come up with this program and the data shows that physical aggression has reduced on the days we have the leaders at recess.”
The male volunteers have been greatly appreciated by all the students and staff at Westside.
“They are treated like rock stars,” Darga said. “The kids love it. The staff love it because they are keeping the kids busy and entertained.”
Darga stressed the importance of having male role models in children’s lives. She said at one point nearly half of Westside students didn’t have a positive male role model in their life.
“To have someone come and hang out with them, they might not normally see that,” Darga said. “It does wonders for the kids.”
The sign-up list of volunteers is already filling up for the year and Darga said they may expand the program to two days a week. Upcoming volunteers include Barry Mahlum, Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei, Sun Prairie West Athletic Director Eric Nee and Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
Darga said that all volunteers are vetted through the school district’s background check process. When they arrive, they have to check in and wear a bright-colored vest at all times. In addition, they aren’t left unsupervised with children because playground assistants remain outside with the kids as well.