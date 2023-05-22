MADISON — Hundreds of Wisconsin educators converged on the state Capitol Saturday for a Wisconsin Education Association Council rally, urging state legislators to invest more money in public education.
Participants included school staff from area districts including Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Lake Mills.
In February, Gov. Tony Evers released a budget proposal with an additional $2.6 billion for public schools in the coming biennium, including a per-pupil revenue limit increase of $350 in 2023-24 and $650 in 2024-25. That would be the largest per pupil increase since revenue limits were created.
The Republican-controlled legislature subsequently vowed to scrap the majority of Evers’ budget and to start from scratch.
“I’m sick of having to show up at the Capitol every two years and make the argument that the minimum is not too much,” Wisconsin Public Education Network Executive Director and Sun Prairie resident Heather DuBios Bourenane said as she participated in Saturday’s rally. “The proposal that Evers put forward doesn’t even keep up with inflation.”
WEAC representatives and students from Madison, Milwaukee and LaCrosse who spoke during the rally included LaCrosse Educators Association President and teacher Jesse Martinez.
“We have a once in a generation opportunity to put forward a state budget that can completely change the way we do public education in Wisconsin and get us to a point where we aren’t falling behind year after year,” Martinez told the crowd.
Per pupil funding increase
WEAC representatives said an additional $1,510 per pupil is needed in the upcoming biennium just to accommodate for rising inflation. In addition, WEAC is asking for more special education and mental health funding.
According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, if a school district hasn’t successfully passed an operating referendum since 2011, it’s allowed spending trails inflation by $2,236 per student.
DuBios Bourenane said Wisconsin public schools have been operating under similar budget constraints since 2009.
“Enough is enough,” she said. “We need to keep up with inflation and we need to meet kids’ needs.
“It is time to stop stalling,” agreed Sun Prairie Educators Association President Maiwa Lor. “It’s clear we need to fund our schools and the money is there. We are funding not only our students but our future. We need to put our money where our heart and soul is and that’s our students and our public schools.”
Lor added that if the state actually wants to give taxpayers a break they should fully fund public schools so the financial burden doesn’t fall on taxpayers in local communities.
Rally participants expressed frustration, with numerous teachers calling state legislators selfish for not investing in children and in the future of the state.
“The state is sitting on a $7 billion surplus and still refusing to give funding,” Madison Teachers Incorporated President Michael Jones said. “That is all of our money.”
Jones added that districts are struggling across the state, with rural districts some of the most affected.
“We are saying support should go to everyone,” Jones said.
Special education funding
Teachers attending the rally also said Wisconsin public schools have lagged on special education funding while the state has adequately funding private voucher schools.
Evers’ budget proposal would have closed the gap in special education funding by providing a 60% reimbursement in 2023 for public schools and 90% in 2024.
WEAC representatives said that would allow districts to spend fewer operational dollar to cover legally-required special education accomodations for students.
“A lot of districts are going bankrupt because of having to fund special education because of federal and state law that schools have to fund it,” Jones said
Waunakee teacher Gina Pagel said the lack of state special education funding has been “absolutely embarrassing.”
Mental health support
Evers’ budget also includes $270 million for student mental health.
U.S. Department of Education data has shown recent dramatic jump in public school students seeking mental health services, WEAC representatives said, with nearly half of U.S. schools reporting they couldn’t effectively provide counseling support to students.
“I want to see more investments in mental health,” Lake Mills teacher, librarian and WEAC Regional Secretary Brenda Morris said. “I keep seeing article after article of students talking about struggles with society and depression. Schools have to play a major role in helping students.”
Meals for students
Rally participants also voiced support for Evers’ proposed $120 million for a “Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids” free school meal program.
Marshall teacher Ingrid Timm singled out that as important.
“I thought it was impressive that Minnesota passed free breakfast for all students and I know that’s know that we can do the same,” Timm said.
“I don’t know how anyone could be opposed to these things,” Timm added.
Teachers vary in optimism
Teachers expressed hope that legislators will do what’s right for schools.
“I am internally hopeful but past experience has me scared,” Pagel said, saying the legislature hasn’t always stood up for kids. “I would ask Waunakee and our other communities to reach out to legislators because schools are the heart of our community.”
Morris said she won’t stop asking for schools funding that kids need.
“I care deeply about our students in Lake Mills. I’m not exaggerating when I say my students inspire me every day and they deserve to get the best education we can offer,” Morris said.
DuBios Bourenane said she remains optimistic that this year’s budget will be different.
“I’m more hopeful than I have been in past years,” DuBios Bourenane said. “I think there’s universal acknowledgement that what the legislature did last time — forcing schools to use federal pandemic money to cover general educating costs — was absolutely disgusting.”
“We have been operating at 2009 levels for the past 13 years,” DuBios Bourenane said. “We need to keep up with inflation and we need to meet kids’ needs and the writing’s on the wall. Our lawmakers know that, and they know if they deliver any less they are going to be held accountable at the ballot box.”