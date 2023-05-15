Sun Prairie East and West High School music students won five Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) awards for “exemplary performances” in the 2023 WSMA state festivals.
WSMA announced that 416 middle school students, high school students and large ensembles were identified by adjudicators at one of 10 university locations on April 29, May 5 or May 6.
The identified exemplary performances were West students Asha Sundaram (flute solo), Gracie Kremer (viola solo) and Lainee Diers (music theater-soprano/alto solo), East student Jacob Monday (baritone or bass solo) and the East Flute Choir.
According to WSMA’s press release, there were more than 11,000 vocal and instrumental solos and ensembles scheduled at the 2023 WSMA state festivals. State festival adjudicators identified the most exceptional performances at each of the state festival campuses through a two-step process that included nominating exceptional performances and selecting the best among the nominees at the end for the exemplary recognition.
The selected students and schools received a certificate from WSMA in recognition of outstanding performance at the state festival. For more information on WSMA State Solo & Ensemble and the Exemplary Performance Recognition Project, including all who were nominated and selected, go to wsmamusic.org.