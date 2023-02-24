Sun Prairie West Team 1 at regionals in the Dane County Courthouse (left-right): Pragnya Vella, Allison Leick, Veronica Ni, Kiera McCulley, Ever Lebel, Janavi Patel, Ellyson Wos, Jenika Patel, Amber Sabo and Sri Komanduri.
Sun Prairie West Team 1 at regionals in the Dane County Courthouse (left-right): Max Lee, Kody Gamez, Cecily Humphrey, Sri Lekkala, Sophia Provenzano, Alaina Hanevold, Logan Kostelac, Andrew Tjong, Bella Flores and Alliyona Dunham.
Contributed/Paul Quale
In the team’s first year, the Sun Prairie West High School Mock Trial team won its regional competition on Feb. 4 and is headed to state March 3-5 at the Dane County Courthouse.
“We defeated Middleton and Madison West,” Science teacher and coach Paul Quale said. “I was shocked and so proud of the students. Madison West were runner-ups at the state competition last year and we knocked them out.”
Quale described mock trial as a “combination of forensics and play acting that takes place in a courtroom.”
West Team 1 came away with the regional win, advancing to state and West Team 2 finished in fourth place out of the 11 regional teams. Middleton also advanced to the state competition.
“I really wanted to start a mock trial program in the new school,” Quale said. “It’s a great experience for students that I thought was missing.”
It is quite an accomplishment for a team that formed together with no prior experience just a few months before the competition beat out the top teams in the area that have been practicing for several years.
“Because we were a first year club, I pushed them very hard,” Quale said. “We had multiple scrimmages. We had to build 3-4 years of knowledge in 3-4 months. I got a couple local attorneys to help us get the law aspects down. I also pulled my old coach out of retirement.”
All the practice paid off for the students, as Team 1 went undefeated in their first competition.
“I went into the regional tournament hoping we would finish in the top half of teams,” Quale said. “Our Team 1 was eight freshman, a sophomore and a junior.”
Quale stated that the team practiced three times a week for two hours. The first half of the season he just taught the students about what mock trial is so that they could understand the basics before diving deeper into competition strategies.
“The kids play the parts of attorneys and witnesses,” Quale said. “Mock trial is as much play acting as it is actual attorney stuff. At practice, we keep running through everything as it’s a lot of repetition.”
There were only seven kids that attended the first club meeting, Quale said. Some of those students dropped out after that meeting. However, they needed a minimum of six to form a competitive team.
Quale added that one student, Alliyona Dunham, really wanted to compete and created a presentation to recruit her classmates and friends. In addition, Quale went around all of his classes he taught to see if their was anyone interested. They ended up getting 20 students committed, 16 of which are freshman. This was enough for two teams of 10 students.
“I did mock trial back in high school for Lodi,” Quale said. “We made it to state every year. I also did it for a year at UW-Milwaukee before I became a coach for Lodi’s team.”
Quale said it is great public speaking practice and it is a unique opportunity for students who are interested in law.
The school was unable to provide finances for the students to get bussed to the Dane County Courthouse, but that wasn’t going to stop Quale from raising the money needed.
“We did a cookie dough fundraiser and partnered with the basketball teams,” he said.
Quale also highlighted Pragnya Vella’s performance, as she played a double attorney role.
“She routinely won best attorney,” Quale said. ‘Half of our perfect scores were hers.”
Quale said that he always tells the kids that they are successful because of the hard work and dedication they give.
“They earned all of their achievements,” Quale said. “Sports coaches can make adjustments and call the plays, but we can’t do that during the case. I just sit back and watch them go to work.”
West Team 1 will participate at state against the top teams from each region, as students go through prosecution, witnesses, direct examination, cross examination an closing arguments.