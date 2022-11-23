A former director with Taher Food Service, which provides meals in the Waunakee school district, and the current executive director of Shelter from the Storm Ministries in Sun Prairie is accused of defrauding her former employers, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The district’s food services director for the past six years, Connie J. Vacho, age 40, of DeForest, is facing counts of theft and fraud for allegedly misappropriating funds intended to be used for student and employee meals and other work-related expenses.