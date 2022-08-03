The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) recently announced they are hosting a free online student loan debt relief workshop on Aug. 16.

The workshop will help student loan borrowers prepare for the end of the federal student loan payment pause on Aug. 31.

Cheryl Olson-Collins

Cheryl Olson-Collins
Randy Romanski

Romanski