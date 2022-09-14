Senior staffers from Sun Prairie’s emergency response services — EMS, police and fire — observed a moment of silence at the beginning of Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial service at Sun Prairie Fire Station #1, 135 N. Bristol St.
Members of the Sun Prairie EMS, fire and police departments stood as the National Anthem was played at the beginning of Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial ceremony held at Sun Prairie Fire Station #1, 135 N. Bristol St.
With rain falling in the background, Sun Prairie’e emergency services observed the 21st anniversary of 9/11/01 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with a brief ceremony on the east end of Sun Prairie Fire Station #1.
Pausing to hear the tones from the Dane County Dispatch Center commemorating the time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center, the ceremony also featured a piece of the World Trade Center recovered from the 9/11 site in New York City where both World Trade Center towers fell after Al-Qaida hijackers flew jumbo jets into them.
In total, 2,977 lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001 at The Pentagon in Washington DC, the World Trade Center in New York City, and in Shanksville, Penn., where members of Flight 93 attempted to take over a plane bound for the White House that crashed into a field instead.
“I’d like to thank everybody for coming out today and remembering the efforts of all of our fellow Americans that went into service on September 11, 2001,” Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said during his brief remarks that featured members of all three Sun Prairie emergency service agencies — EMS, police and fire. “Today is a day that we will all remember as long as we live and it is it is important that we we continue to honor those who continue to serve each other in our time of need in this in this great country.”
Sullivan used the number 343 in brief his remarks for the Sun Prairie ceremony which has occurred each year since Sept. 11, 2001.
“343 is a number but it is a number that has come to represent the ultimate sacrifice of service. Every time I see the number 343 — 3:43 on the clock, 343 on a mile marker or exit sign, or part of a price tag, I think about the many men and women who lost their lives saving others on that fateful day 21 years ago,” Sullivan said.
“To me 343 represents more than the number of FDNY firefighters who gave their lives while serving others following the attack,” Sullivan said. “343 also represents the 60 NYPD officers and New York and New Jersey Port Authority officers as well as the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon — all performing their duties serving and protecting the citizens of these United States.
“343 also represents the 40 lives on Flight 93 that did not have a duty to act, but chose to anyway,” Sullivan said. “This was a true act of heroism and patriotism. 343 includes the countless number of firefighters, police officers, public servants and average citizens working on the pile, searching for remains in order to give closure to families, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice for their service to others in the end.”
343 is a number,” Sullivan concluded. “May 343 always remind us to never forget. Never forget.”
In the tradition of the fire service, John Loeffler from Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue rang the fire bell three times thrice, or nine times, to commemorate those lost in the attacks.
Sullivan concluded the ceremony and offered those in attendance the availability to talk with members of any of the emergency services on hand.