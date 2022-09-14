With rain falling in the background, Sun Prairie’e emergency services observed the 21st anniversary of 9/11/01 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with a brief ceremony on the east end of Sun Prairie Fire Station #1.

Pausing to hear the tones from the Dane County Dispatch Center commemorating the time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center, the ceremony also featured a piece of the World Trade Center recovered from the 9/11 site in New York City where both World Trade Center towers fell after Al-Qaida hijackers flew jumbo jets into them.

