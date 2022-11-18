Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day (2022)
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented a Snoplow Driver Appreciation Day proclamation to JR Brimmer, who manages fleet services for the City of Sun Prairie, during the Nov. 15, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

 Chris Mertes

Sewer and planning fees will be going up, but the city-purpose mill rate will be $7.5101 per $1,000 of assessed value in the City of Sun Prairie after the Sun Prairie City Council adopted the 2023 City of Sun Prairie budget with a tax levy of $28,199,644 on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

That translates to $2,284 in city-purpose taxes on the average value home of $304,100 or $2,170 on a median valued home in the City of Sun Prairie.

