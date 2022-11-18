Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented a Snoplow Driver Appreciation Day proclamation to JR Brimmer, who manages fleet services for the City of Sun Prairie, during the Nov. 15, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Sewer and planning fees will be going up, but the city-purpose mill rate will be $7.5101 per $1,000 of assessed value in the City of Sun Prairie after the Sun Prairie City Council adopted the 2023 City of Sun Prairie budget with a tax levy of $28,199,644 on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
That translates to $2,284 in city-purpose taxes on the average value home of $304,100 or $2,170 on a median valued home in the City of Sun Prairie.
As part of the budget, the city’s sewer and meter fees will increase 3%, building permits will increase to $75 (up from $50) for most new residential buildings or additions to single-family dwellings; a $150 fee (also up from $50) for new and additions to and alterations of general offices, professional offices, barber shops, beauty parlors, bowling alleys, dry cleaning establishments, clinics, natatoriums, shelters, hotels, and motels; as well as a $150 base fee for new construction for new and additions to and alterations of warehouses, freight terminals, storage buildings, refrigeration storage, factories, machine shops, electric substations, sewage treatment plants, heating plants, steam and electric generating plants, as well as transformer vaults. Plumbing and plan review fees are also increasing.
For example, it will cost $100 for plan examination related to public buildings and places of employment.
A last minute budget adjustment will take $4,570 from the city’s fund balance to pay for cameras at the City’s Pet Exercise Area on South Bird Street and at Orfan Park.
Dangerous on Main Street?
Two far West Main Street residents offered public comment on the volume and lack of safety for motorists on West Main Street approaching Rattmann Road.
“It’s dangerous,” Mark Squires told alders. “I’ve had people yell at me to get out of the crosswalk.”
A woman who lives near the intersection of Westmount and West Main Street said “speeding has really become an issue,” adding, “63 in a 25 [mile per hour zone]? You’ve got to be kidding me. It’s gotten completely unreasonable.”
Noting that the council can’t legally act on resident requests because of meetings laws, Mayor Paul Esser referred the traffic request to the city’s Vision Zero Committee which has been charged with improving pedestrian-traffic safety on West Main Street.
Stocker asks about covered parking
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders voted 6-2 in favor of altering the city’s ordinance about the required number of covered parking stalls in new apartment development.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked Community Development Director Scott Kugler about why the change occurred.
Kugler said Sun Prairie, which has had its requirement in place for 15 years, is the only municipality in Dane County with such a requirement. He told alders that requiring underground parking drives up the cost of new housing, which impacts affordability for many developers and renters.
The ordinance change allows developers if they can’t come up with enough parking under the building that they can come up with other solutions, such as above ground covered parking. Both District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs and District 4 Alder Faustina Bohling voted against.
Proclamation thanks Plow Drivers
Esser presented JR Brimmer with a proclamation calling on city residents to celebrate Nov. 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day. Brimmer, who supervises fleet operations for the City of Sun Prairie, thanked the mayor for the recognition but also invited any alder to ride along with plow drivers during early morning plow operations.