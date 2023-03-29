Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue along with Sun Prairie EMS and Police responded to the 200 block of Foxdale Drive in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, March 29 for a reported building fire.

Fire and Rescue arrived at an eight-unit multi-family residential building and discovered a kitchen fire had occurred in one of the units. The occupant of the unit was able to extinguish the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival. However, the occupant sustained significant burns from the incident and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

