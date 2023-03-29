Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue along with Sun Prairie EMS and Police responded to the 200 block of Foxdale Drive in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, March 29 for a reported building fire.
Fire and Rescue arrived at an eight-unit multi-family residential building and discovered a kitchen fire had occurred in one of the units. The occupant of the unit was able to extinguish the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival. However, the occupant sustained significant burns from the incident and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire had not extended beyond the kitchen and provided smoke removal in four units and a common corridor before residents returned to their apartments.
The building did have a fire alarm system that activated and alerted other occupants. The building did have a partial fire sprinkler system in the basement but was not a factor.
Fire and rescue reminds citizens of safety tips when cooking:
Never leave cooking unattended, as it may only be a matter of seconds of overheating for contents to ignite.
When cooking with grease or food that produces grease, always have a lid at the ready to smother a fire in the pan.
Never put water on a pan of hot grease or grease on fire as it may splatter and spread the fire.
Never attempt to move a pan on fire, simply cover the pan, turn off the stove, and get everyone out of the building and call 911.