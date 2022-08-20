Depending on who is asked, the Sun Prairie Education Foundation’s 15th Keys to the Future benefit for the foundation is “good news-bad news” or “good news-great news.”
From the Foundation’s perspective, it’s good news, great news — its 15th annual fundraiser to be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at The Loft at 132 is sold out. The great news is that it’s due to the generosity of sponsors, including Metcalfe’s Market, Wells Farms, Englewood Farms and Local Source Foods.
It’s good news-bad news to the general public who may want to attend.
The event begins at 4 p.m. — which, as spokesperson Jim McCourt realizes, will overlap with the last of the open houses for three of Sun Prairie’s schools.
Patrons will be able to purchase $20 “Keys to the Future,” 3 of which will unlock a box with $300 in gift cards to Sun Prairie’s finest restaurants. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., key holders can try any of their keys (to be purchased for $20 each) to see if their key opens one of the three boxes.
From 4 to 7:15 p.m., patrons may purchase paddles for $10 each. There will be 144 paddles sold for four rounds, with 6 winners each round. The prize is definitely a Wisconsin staple known to many tavern visitors: Meat! Paddles will be color coded each round so patrons will know which raffle is taking place at different times throughout the evening at 5, 6, 7 and 7:45 p.m.
The live auction will bring the evening to an end beginning at 7:15 p.m. and concluding with the end of the event at 8 p.m. Live Auction Prizes include:
Spectacular Las Vegas Trip for Two — The package includes two tickets to John Legend at the Zappos Theatre Oct. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 or 29; three nights at Caesar’s Palace; two tickets to the Spiegleworld show (Absinthe, Opium or Atomic Saloon — the best shows in Las Vegas); and dinner at Forte Tapas as well as a meet and greet with Food Network celebrity chef Nina Manchev.
Stoddard’s Pig Roast — Planning a graduation party? Tailgate? Feeding the youth football team? Fun with friends? This show-stopping pig roast with mouth-watering sides feeds up to 75 people.
Salvatore’s Pizza Making Class for 8 — Patrick DePula will share his secrets for you and seven of your best friends in this pizza making class to be held at Salvatore’s.
Family Fun Package — An airplane ride for two, a Sun Prairie fire truck ride to school for up to four kids, and a birthday party for 12 at Prairie Athletic Club are all part of this package designed to make any parents look great to their children.
“Rather than auction those all separately, we just put them together — it’s good idea and we’re trying to go away from all those individual auctions. We kind of got rid of it with COVID and it’s worked out really well,” McCourt said.
McCourt thanked this year’s sponsors not only for their donations of meat and money towards the Keys event, but also their expertise. One example McCourt used was a worker with Metcalfe’s who gave the SPEF all the information about the ins and outs of holding a meat raffle.
Naming Rights and the West Wolves WallMcCourt said there will be information and a few remarks made about the Naming Rights Campaign. Even though it kicked off in July, the SPEF wants to build excitement for the potential for recognition at West High School too.
“We’re going to make an announcement at this to purposely because we do have a lot of money in our foundation, but we’re upping it every every year we give out now. We’re now to the point where I think we’re giving out more than we’re taking in a year but because of interests,” McCourt said.
“We’re still gaining, which is good. The goal was to kind of keep it and have it be self sustaining, so you can live off the interest. Well, you can’t rely on that,” McCourt said. “Plus, the demand and the needs keep going up every year.”
McCourt said he believed the recognition wall — now fully on display in the commons area at Sun Prairie West — will be an attractive option for donors.
“I’ve been thrilled to see how much [the Foundation has] grown and I think this wall is going to be a big success, because there’s a lot of excitement about the new high school opening for sure,” McCourt said. “And I think it’s just kind of cool because as they come in, and you see that wall lit up, it’s going to be there . . . whereas when you put it on a classroom, you have to go down that hall to see it.”
Funds raised by the West Wolves Wall will be used by the SPEF Board of Trustees to benefit children in all Sun Prairie Schools.
“Help support SPEF’s mission to provide innovative learning opportunities to all Sun Prairie Area School District students by purchasing one of these tiles to preserve an educational memory, recognize a mentor, show your business’ support, or leave your family’s mark on the Sun Prairie academic community,” SPEF President Chris Swenson wrote in a recent fundraising letter about the Naming Rights Campaign and the West Wolves Wall.
Individuals wishing to contribute to the Naming Rights Campaign through the West Wolves Wall should check the SPEF website at https://www.sunprairieeducationfoundation.org/sun-prairie-west-naming-rights-donor-wall.