Depending on who is asked, the Sun Prairie Education Foundation’s 15th Keys to the Future benefit for the foundation is “good news-bad news” or “good news-great news.”

From the Foundation’s perspective, it’s good news, great news — its 15th annual fundraiser to be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at The Loft at 132 is sold out. The great news is that it’s due to the generosity of sponsors, including Metcalfe’s Market, Wells Farms, Englewood Farms and Local Source Foods.

Sun Prairie Education Foundation logo
West Wolves Wall

Donors and their amounts will be electronically placed on the West Wolves Wall. located near the Commons Area inside Sun Prairie West High School, but their donations will be used to benefit all students in the Sun Prairie Area School District through grants from the foundation for projects that enhance educational opportunities in the district.

Tags