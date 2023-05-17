The Sun Prairie Lions Club is hosting its annual golf outing on Thursday, July 20 beginning at 11 a.m. at Prairie Pines (formerly Sun Prairie) Golf Course, located in the Town of Bristol.
The cost is $115 per player paid in advance. Individuals may register with other golfers as a foursome or may be paired with other single golfers if registering individually.
The event includes 18 Holes of golf, cart, boxed lunch, dinner, a gift bag and more.
The event is sponsored by Levine Eisberner, KSK Racing, Romo Durable Graphics and American Solutions for Business.
Hole sponsorships also available
The outing is also offering hole sponsorships for $125 each.
Prize donations are also being accepted for the outing.
To donate a prize, submit a golfer registration, or sponsor a hole, call Sun Prairie Lions Secretary Katie Kapler at 815-299-3030 or email katiemichelle6@gmail.com.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club, chartered on Sept. 28, 1933, is an active part of one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations — the International Association of Lions Clubs, also known as Lions International. The Sun Prairie Lions helped establish the Sun Prairie Country Club, which is now under new ownership as Prairie Pines Golf Course.
Annual community service projects include Highway Clean-up, the Sun Prairie Grand Bicycle Rodeo and the Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt in addition to other fundraisers and service activities.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Lions Club, log on to