Sun Prairie Lions Golf Outing (2019)

The Sun Prairie Lions Club will host its annual Golf Outing on Thursday, July 18 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sun Prairie Golf Course, located on Happy Valley Road in the Town of Sun Prairie.

 Contributed/

The Sun Prairie Lions Club is hosting its annual golf outing on Thursday, July 20 beginning at 11 a.m. at Prairie Pines (formerly Sun Prairie) Golf Course, located in the Town of Bristol.

The cost is $115 per player paid in advance. Individuals may register with other golfers as a foursome or may be paired with other single golfers if registering individually.