VFW Klubertanz-Trapp Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way, recently announced its POW-MIA Remembrance Day will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at the Post.

Color Guard at Parade Rest (2021)

The combined VFW-American Legion Color Guard stood at parade rest after posting the colors during the 2021 POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at VFW Post 9362 in Sun Prairie.

The observance will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a vigil, and a ceremony to follow at 6 p.m. The ceremony pays tribute to veterans who were Prisoners of War (POWs) and those who are still Missing in Action (MIAs). The public is cordially invited to attend, with mask and social distancing guidelines in place.

VFW Post 9362 in Sun Prairie WI hosted a ceremony in honor of POW/MIA Day on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The post is located at 349 S. Walker Way in Sun Prairie WI.
POW/MIA Table at VFW Post 9362 (2020)
With flags for each branch of service in the background and the VFW banner hanging on the wall, the POW/MIA Table display was part of a silent, 30-minute vigil held inside the VFW Post 9362 before the Sept. 18, 2020 ceremony. Katy Barber explained the symbolic significance of each item at the table, including the table’s shape. The 2021 ceremony is set for this Friday, Sept. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way.

