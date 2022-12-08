Sun Prairie resident Dan Coates built a holiday lights display at his house that he coordinated to music to create a 30-minute radio program.
Many people like to decorate their homes to get in the holiday spirit, but for Coates, this is something he’s been working on all year. His light show, “Bellflower Lights,” can be seen at his address at 2544 Bellflower Lane in Sun Prairie.
Upon arriving at the address, tune into 91.5 FM to hear the show. The half-hour show is repeated from 5-10 p.m. every night of the week, starting exactly at the top of every hour. The first 15 minutes include Coates talking about his light show and the three groups he is supporting with donations.
Also, there is a minute-to-win-it game for families to play and some holiday music sprinkled in between. The last 15 minutes is the light show that Coates coordinated more than 1,000 lights to six songs.
“I used just under 1,500 lights,” Coates said. “We are going to keep expanding next year, but it’s more about how we use the lights compared to how many we have.”
He used regular holiday lights, but with the help of a technology platform called “Light-O-Rama.” Coates said this technology allowed him to have more than a dozen control switches that can alter the lights in many different ways, including fade and strobe.
As for the radio side, Coates uses a small FM transmitter hooked up to a tiny computer that has a cable running into the box that tells the controller what lights to turn on and off.
Coates grew up in the Madison Area, but lived a decade in Atlanta where he was inspired by other light shows to do his own. He moved to Sun Prairie with his family in the Summer of 2021 where he began planning out the show.
“This is my personal hobby,” Coates said. “This is something I’ve been working on for over a year.”
Although he is the master behind the plan, he had the help of his family along the way.
“My son helped me set it up,” Coates said. “I really hate climbing ladders. We rented a 26-foot collapsible ladder at Menards. He helped me put up the lights around the windows. I am very thankful for him helping.”
Coates said he “wanted to start simple,” but mentioned he wants to possibly do “something interactive” in the future.
Coates recognized and appreciated all of the holiday spirit in his neighborhood. He enjoys seeing not just the Christmas decorations, but also his neighbors that have decorated their houses for Diwali.
“The holiday songs represent the best of the secular holiday,” Coates said. “We want to be inclusive of everybody. We are honoring the holiday season for everyone to enjoy.”
The songs that are featured in the radio light show include “Vuelie” (opening song in Frozen) by Cantus, “Raining Tacos” by Parry Gripp, The Polar Express (not featured in film), “Glow Worm”/”It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” by Rockapella, “Christmas Don’t Be Late” by Alvin and the Chipmunks” and “When We’re Together” by Idina Menzel, Kristin Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.”
Coates had many reasons for choosing each song. He finished the program with “When We’re Together” from the Disney short “Olaf’s Big Adventure,” because he wanted to highlight the true spirit of the holiday season.
“The song expresses gathering with your family, whether it’s family by blood or family by experience, that makes this time of the year special,” Coates said. “We want to honor all of that.”
Coates partnered with three organizations that he will be making donations to through GoFundMe.
“There is work to be done in the world,” Coates said. “If this show brought you joy, if it brought your family together, if it brought a smile to your face or a laugh to your belly, I humbly ask that you donate. The funds raised will be split evenly three ways and given to our donation partners. I do not take a cut of any money raised.”
The three organizations are the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Sun Prairie Band Boosters and the Issa Trust Foundation.
Coates is supporting the food pantry because he knows that there is high demand for food this time of year.
“Food insecurity impacts one in nine people in the United States in 2022,” Coates said. “In this season of giving, we open our hearts to support those that may not know how they'll feed their families in the coming days, weeks or months.”
Also, he wanted to give back to the music and arts that his children are a part of to keep music thriving in schools here in Sun Prairie and across the country, by donating to Sun Prairie Band Boosters.
“Music has always been a part of my life and my kids' lives,” Coates said. “Making sure we have the arts in our schools is important.”
In addition, he and his wife have taken trips to Jamaica and noticed that locals struggle with poverty and lack access to health care. He is supporting the Issa Trust Foundation, which is building a free children’s healthcare clinic in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
“I’ve enjoyed the entire experience of putting it all together,” Coates said. “I want to bring joy to the people in Sun Prairie. We are already looking forward to updating more and improving in the future.”
Visit https://www.bellflowerlights.com/ to learn more about the partner organizations, the songs featured and how to donate.