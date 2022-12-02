Through the National Autobody Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program, the NABC partnered with Gerber Collision & Glass and Allstate to gift a refurbished vehicle to Sun Prairie resident Simmie Bryant on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The gifting presentation was held at the Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie where Bryant works.
“Simmie, who we call ‘Bud’ around here, started working with us back in July of 2019 through the SCSEP,” Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht said. “It didn’t take us long to recognize his dependability, strong work ethic and his kind soul. Deb Krebs from Bank of Sun Prairie asked if I knew somebody that could use a vehicle. I immediately knew the right person.”
SCSEP is the Senior Community Service Employment Program designed to help seniors get reintroduced into the workforce. Bryant has been a tremendous asset to the Sunshine Place for providing a variety of handyman services, from snow removal and indoor and outdoor cleaning to maintaining all aspects of the Sunshine Place’s buildings.
Bryant said his first trip in the car will be driving to Chicago for Thanksgiving.
“The timing of this makes me feel overwhelmed,” Bryant said. “I didn’t know how I was going to visit my family for Thanksgiving. This car makes it a lot easier and gives me a chance to stay with them longer.”
Maastricht said she couldn’t express how important Bryant is to their work at the Sunshine Place and she didn’t know anyone more deserving.
“It was heartwarming that we were able to nominate him,” Maastricht said. “He’s always caring, asking how people are and what he can do to help. He has always been willing to do whatever is asked of him, including working nights and weekends.”
Bryant’s car stopped working about a year ago and he couldn’t afford to purchase another one.
“With the prices of cars, getting another car wasn’t an option for him,” Maastricht said. “Losing his car meant his dream to move to safer housing wasn’t going to happen since it would take him farther away from work.”
Without his vehicle, Bryant couldn’t visit his grandchildren in Chicago and going to the store for groceries became cumbersome.
“Reliable transportation is something that I think many of us take for granted,” NABC Senior Board Director Kristle Bollans said. “The gift of reliable transportation can be life-changing.”
Bryant was very thankful for everyone’s passion and kindness.
“This is the first job I had that everyone has made me feel like family,” Bryant said. “Since I’ve been here in Sun Prairie, this is my family here.”
Bryant was also given gift cards for gas and Target to go along with his new ride.
“We knew how helpful he was to us and that he just needed a car,” Maastricht said. “We are so grateful for everyone that made this possible. This is life-changing for Bud.”
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.