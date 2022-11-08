The Wisconsin Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion has changed commanders from Lt. Col. Seth Kaste to Lt. Col. Shannon Hellenbrand on Oct. 7. Former commander Kaste and new commander Hellenbrand are both residents of Sun Prairie.

Kaste has taken command of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team. Both Sun Prairie residents spoke at the Oct. 7 ceremony at the battalion headquarters in Madison.

