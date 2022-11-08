Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army, presents the battalion flag to Lt. Col. Shannon Hellenbrand, signifying that she is assuming command of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion during an Oct. 7 ceremony at the battalion headquarters in Madison.
Lt. Col. Shannon Hellenbrand speaks during a formal change of command ceremony for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion Oct. 7 at the battalion headquarters in Madison.
Contributed/Wisconsin National Guard
The Wisconsin Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion has changed commanders from Lt. Col. Seth Kaste to Lt. Col. Shannon Hellenbrand on Oct. 7. Former commander Kaste and new commander Hellenbrand are both residents of Sun Prairie.
Kaste has taken command of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team. Both Sun Prairie residents spoke at the Oct. 7 ceremony at the battalion headquarters in Madison.
“I did not see this assignment coming,” Hellenbrand said during the ceremony. “But I know now that it was absolutely the right decision, and I’m already running at 100 miles per hour thanks to Lt. Col. Kaste, Command Sgt. Maj. [Christopher] Beron and my new teammates.”
According to the press release, “the Recruiting and Retention Battalion has a presence in more than 70 communities statewide to bring recruits into the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Recruiters determine the eligibility of potential recruits for military service, help them select a military occupation, coordinate their basic and advanced training dates, and prepare recruits to attend those training courses.”
Kaste had some final words for the members of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion as their commander.
“The men and women in the Recruiting and Retention Battalion are some of the best leaders and finest Americans I’ve had the privilege to serve with,” Kaste said. “They are passionate, honest, hungry, funny, relentless and motivated. They spearhead the strength management mission, and I’m honored to have called you all teammates for the past four years.”
Kaste said he learned the impact made on the Wisconsin Army National Guard by its recruiters, and how the state relies on them to continue its legacy.
“It’s not often that an officer is taken out of command early to take command of another unit,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army. “Things have changed. The Wisconsin Army National Guard needs Lt. Col. Kaste to command the 54th Civil Support Team.”
The press release states that the 54th Civil Support Team, consisting of Army and Air National Guard members, is designed to rapidly deploy, assist local first-responders in determining the nature of an attack or hazardous materials scenario, and provide medical, communications, technical support and advice.
Strub said that the Recruiting and Retention Command needed another dynamic and creative leader to follow Kaste in a very difficult recruiting environment.
“Lt. Col. Hellenbrand is that leader,” Strub said. “Like I said earlier, we’re in difficult times. But I am confident we are able to attack that challenge head on, and thrive with you in command. Shannon, you are the right officer at the right time for this command. RRB, you’re in good hands with her leadership.”