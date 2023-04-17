School bus drivers assembled for a group photo on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Kobussen Buses Ltd., located at 1500 Forward Drive in Sun Prairie, in honor of School Bus Driver Appreciation Week. Kobussen serves the Waterloo School District and the Sun Prairie School District.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (far right) presented a proclamation honoring Wisconsin School Bus Driver Appreciation Week during the Feb. 7, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Drivers from Kobussen Bus Company accepted the proclamation.
The Sun Prairie School Board has approved a one-year extension with its busing provider, Kobussen, to reflect a rate increase and the addition of new software meant allow parents to track their student’s trip to and from school.
The school board approved the district’s one-year extension with Kobussen at its Monday, April 10 board meeting. The district’s current contract ends on June 30, 2023.
“The major change proposed to this contract is raising the percent increase for base routes in 2022-23 from 4% to 5%,” Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei said. “For the 2023-24 school year the percent ceiling would be 6%.”
Frei added that Kobussen had made an adjustment to the number of hours bus drivers work due to doubling afternoon routes. This adds an additional $45,020 to the 2022-23 contract.
“We feel this is a fair contract for the district and for Kobussen,” Frei said. “We have had a great relationship with Kobussen for the last 17 years.
Administrators say in meeting materials that the financial impact of the change would cost $187,660 for 2022-23, and $236,451 for 2023-23.
In the new contract, the district is also requiring Kobussen to implement new routing software for the fall 2023 routes with the expectation to reduce routes and make them more efficient. In addition, the district asked Kobussen to give bus drivers a minimum of $1 increase per hour.
By Sept. 1, 2023, the district is also requiring Kobussen to install software meant to increase safety and communication on buses.
This software, known as Transportant, has cameras that record video that allow communication between school staff and students while on the bus, Kobussen Terminal Manager Brinda Thompson said. Thompson said that, for example, a principal could call into the software and speak to students on the bus.
The software also has GPS tracking for students, so parents and school staff can monitor will always know who is getting on and off the bus at each stop. The software requires students to check in as the get on and off the bus each day. It includes an app, where parents can view where their children’s bus is and if they are on it.
“Bus drivers are very important to us in this district,” Board President Steve Schroeder said. “We look at bus drivers as being educators. Sometimes they are the first and last smiles kids see in their day.”