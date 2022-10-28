The Sun Prairie Star has been part of Wisconsin for over 145 years. In that time it has taken various forms and frequencies. It has always focused on the localities that make up Sun Prairie and the surrounding communities. Today, we share that we will not change the areas we cover and the content we create, but we are announcing a change we designed to have the Star lead the way for our other eight weeklies in mid-Wisconsin.

Effective Nov. 1, 2022, our Sun Prairie Star will produce a digital version twice weekly- Tuesday and Friday. Our print edition will have the frequency we use with our other eight weeklies in publishing on Fridays and a stand-alone e-edition on Tuesdays. So said differently, we will maintain the same frequency we had this week, changing only the distribution method- twice electronically, once physically.

