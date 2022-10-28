The Sun Prairie Star has been part of Wisconsin for over 145 years. In that time it has taken various forms and frequencies. It has always focused on the localities that make up Sun Prairie and the surrounding communities. Today, we share that we will not change the areas we cover and the content we create, but we are announcing a change we designed to have the Star lead the way for our other eight weeklies in mid-Wisconsin.
Effective Nov. 1, 2022, our Sun Prairie Star will produce a digital version twice weekly- Tuesday and Friday. Our print edition will have the frequency we use with our other eight weeklies in publishing on Fridays and a stand-alone e-edition on Tuesdays. So said differently, we will maintain the same frequency we had this week, changing only the distribution method- twice electronically, once physically.
This is a new path for us. In our markets covered by weeklies, we currently only publish a digital edition one time per week. With this Sun Prairie initiative, we will produce two digital versions each week. While we did have two e-editions to date, the Tuesday version mimicked the paper. Our new initiative will take us down a new road of producing a unique e-edition every Tuesday. We hope to learn from this and potentially do the same in other markets.
Our Tuesday digital version will have a selection of content we normally could not produce for you. Our goal for you is to have plenty of upcoming events listed, an increase in the number of photos offered, movie reviews, previews of upcoming high school sports games and seasons, and some professional sports playoff stories. Our Friday edition will work to have all the content you normally see on Tuesdays and Fridays. Also, our crossword will move to the Friday edition as well.
To make things as simple as possible, you will find the stories in Friday’s print edition in the same places you find now, limiting any changes you have to make to read our paper. Christopher Mertes, our editor, will be focused on providing the stories and content he can now create with the extra time he has. We are excited about what he and his team can do.
Changes like this are never simple and never easy. However, we believe this will help us in the way we manage our internal resources and costs without sacrificing content. We do want the digital version to be meaningful to you, so if you do not already have an online account set up, please call us at 608-764-0299 to set up your digital account so you can see the Tuesday edition we will be providing you.
Thank you to our communities and readers who have supported us for years. We hope our new direction is successful for all of us. Please reach out to Christopher Mertes (spedit@hngnews.com), our editor, or Orestes Baez (obaez@adamspg.com), our Regional President, with any questions or concerns.