Shared-ride taxi boundaries

This map shows the current boundaries of the City of Sun Prairie shared-ride taxi service. 

 City of Sun Prairie

Faced with potential rideshare taxi wait times up to two hours and no morning service weekdays, the Sun Prairie Transit Commission on Thursday, Aug. 18 directed city staff to do “whatever possible” to resolve the service deficit.

Earlier this week, the City of Sun Prairie issued an alert outlining changes in the service delivered by Sun Prairie Taxi. Revised hours for the service are:

