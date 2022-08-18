Faced with potential rideshare taxi wait times up to two hours and no morning service weekdays, the Sun Prairie Transit Commission on Thursday, Aug. 18 directed city staff to do “whatever possible” to resolve the service deficit.
Earlier this week, the City of Sun Prairie issued an alert outlining changes in the service delivered by Sun Prairie Taxi. Revised hours for the service are:
• Monday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
• Friday, 3-11 p.m.
• Saturday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
• Sunday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
The new service hours mean that school-aged children will not be able to take the taxi to get to school when it starts on Sept. 6, and that many seniors are having to rely on other methods to get to medical appointments, the grocery store or run errands on weekdays.
During Tuesday’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker told alders that fellow District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy and he had attended a National Night Out event at Colonial View Apartments and heard plenty of complaints about the taxi service from residents at the senior apartment complex.
That prompted the city to issue the notice about the service being provided by Running Inc., and for the commission to convene the special meeting. In the service alert issued by the city, labor shortages and and COVID-19 were cited as reasons for Sun Prairie Taxi faces its challenges.
City of Sun Prairie Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown laid out three possible options for the commission to consider:
Option 1 — Pay Running Inc. up to $50,000 to boost wages or provide the necessary incentives to get new drivers to resolve the service deficit.
Brown listed the Pros and Cons of each option, with one pro being that the city is already working with the provider.
On the down side, Brown said the city’s provider is currently having issues with the provider.
Option 2 — Spend up to $50,000 to request service from another provider in the Madison area to make up for current service gaps. Possible services mentioned during the meeting were Madison Taxi and Union Cab.
Although Brown said the positive about this would be the ability to get the service deficit resolved, the down side is that $50,000 will only provide about three months of service.
Option 3 —- Reimburse passengers who hire other providers for taxi service during the canceled service period. Passengers would be reimbursed up to $4 under their paid fare.
“Logistically, that would be a nightmare” to reimburse people, Brown said. The $50,000 figure is the limit set by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as the threshold for requiring bids for services to be provided. If the amount spent is less than $50,000, no bids are required.
Commissioners also raised the possibility of not extending the city’s current contract with Running Inc. to provide rideshare taxi services in 2023. Brown said he wanted to discuss that option with City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel before making any recommendation about the contract extension or possibly terminating the contract. However, terminating the contract will require the city to issue another request for proposals for rideshare taxi service.
Although most commissioners discussed the various options, the commission seemed to coalesce around a combination of Options 1 and 2 to resolve the service deficit.
McIlroy, who attended the virtual meeting via Zoom, cautioned the commission about taking any definite action. According to Brown, the Runnings — a couple who operate the service — are vacationing where cellular phone service is not available. The person left in charge of their business operation has no decision-making ability, according to Brown.
On top of not being able to reach the Runnings, Brown stated he had scheduled an emergency meeting with the section of WisDOT that deals with rideshare taxi services. However, the soonest the meeting could be scheduled was Friday, Aug. 19.
McIlroy suggested waiting to hear from the Runnings and determine what options WisDOT recommends as ways to resolve the service deficit.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Stocker had raised the possibility of hosting a special city council meeting on Aug. 23 to consider any recommendations to resolve the Running Inc. taxi service issue.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, who also sat in on the meeting, said he wanted to hear from commissioners — who each represent different populations who use the rideshare taxi service in Sun Prairie — before considering any resolutions to the service deficit.
Melody Riedel from the Colonial Club said plenty of people have called the club about how to get to medical appointments or pick up items from local drug stores. She told a story about a senior who was waiting for her taxi as the club was closing for the day.
Although commissioners did not take a formal vote, Oppenheimer said he understood the direction and feedback before moving ahead with any potential rideshare taxi service deficit resolutions.
Transit Commission Chair Al Guyant, also a former District 4 alder, said the commission could meet to discuss any proposed service resolution options with about two hours notice under an emergency — and that he considered this situation an emergency.