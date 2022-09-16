Sun Prairie residents kept 17,778 lbs. of electronics out of local landfills by participating in the Sept. 10, 2022 Fall Electronics Collection, according to Michele Westphall. a marketing representative with Resource Solutions Corp. that conducted the drive for the City of Sun Prairie.

“In Sun Prairie, the number one item recycled was a dehumidifier (40 collected) and number two any size computer monitor (37 collected) while number three was a 32 to 49 inch flat screen TV (29 collected),” Westphall added.

Eycle Collection 3
Employees from RecycleThatStuff.com hoist a laundry machine into a Dumpster in the parking lot of the Family Aquatic Center, 920 Linnerud Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 10 as part of a City of Sun Prairie-sponsored Electronics Collection event.