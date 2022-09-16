Employees from RecycleThatStuff.com hoist a laundry machine into a Dumpster in the parking lot of the Family Aquatic Center, 920 Linnerud Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 10 as part of a City of Sun Prairie-sponsored Electronics Collection event.
Sun Prairie residents kept 17,778 lbs. of electronics out of local landfills by participating in the Sept. 10, 2022 Fall Electronics Collection, according to Michele Westphall. a marketing representative with Resource Solutions Corp. that conducted the drive for the City of Sun Prairie.
“In Sun Prairie, the number one item recycled was a dehumidifier (40 collected) and number two any size computer monitor (37 collected) while number three was a 32 to 49 inch flat screen TV (29 collected),” Westphall added.
Totals for the Sun Prairie Fall Electronics Recycling collection:
• Small Household Electronics and Computer accessories: 2,993 lbs.
• Computer towers: 1,017 lbs.
• Computer Monitors: 314 lbs.
• Flat Screen TV’s: 3,422 lbs.
• Small Freon appliances: 2,120 lbs.
• Steel Appliances: 3,907 lbs.
• Power cords: 65 lbs.
• Christmas Lights: 33 lbs. for a total weight recycled of 17,778 lbs.
“The items were the usual that we see,” said Westphall in an email sent too late for Tuesday’s issue of the Sun Prairie Star. “I would say the biggest changes we are seeing is that the TV’s are no longer the large CRT type — which means that the overall weight we end up recycling is going down because electronics have become lighter and thinner overall.”
Resource Solutions, also known by the handle ReycleThatStuff.com, plans to return to Sun Prairie in May to conduct another electronics collection, according to Westphall.