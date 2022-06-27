The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements to Highway 19 between North Street and Main Street in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, June 29, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Sun Prairie City Hall Council Chambers, 300 E. Main Street. A brief presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m.
WisDOT is developing preliminary plans to resurface a .44-mile segment of the roadway. Proposed improvements include: Resurfacing existing pavement; upgrading the existing curb ramps to meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements as needed and replacement of the island at the intersection of Windsor Street and North Bristol Street.
Construction is scheduled for 2028.
WisDOT staffers will be available at the meeting to discuss the project and answer questions. If unable to attend, questions or comments may be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt by phone at 608-219-1331, via email at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov. Comments can be mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.
Information detailing the project can be found online at wisconsindot.gov; search WIS 19 Dane County.
Other Highway 19 project: WisDOT offers only turning lanesAt a meeting last week with city officials, WisDOT continued to offer only turning lanes instead of traffic signals for the intersection of Highway 19 and Westmount Drive, near Gus’s Diner, according to District 3 Alder Michael Jacobs and District 4 Alder David Virgell, both of whom attended the meeting.
Jacobs and Virgell said that Mayor Paul Esser and other city officials suggested that the city pay for part of the cost of signals at the dangerous intersection.
The WisDOT representatives said they would discuss that offer with higher level executives at their department.
Jacobs and Virgell also said that WisDOT will hold a public meeting sometime in July to receive comments from the public in regard to that intersection. The alders said it was critical that citizens come to that meeting to show how important traffic signals are to the community. The alders will publicize the meeting date place and time when that is determined soon.
Meanwhile, Jacobs and Virgell along with citizens will continue a petition drive to show demand for traffic signals at that intersection, where traffic will increase significantly when Sun Prairie West High School opens in about two short months.
Petition forms can be obtained by sending an email to Al.Guyant@gmail.com.