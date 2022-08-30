The Wisconsin Newspaper Association is seeking nominations for its new Sunshine in Government Award, which aims to recognize efforts by Wisconsin citizens and public officials to protect and strengthen open government.
WNA member newspapers are invited to make nominations for the 2022 WNA Sunshine in Government Award, which will be presented during the WNA Foundation Hall of Fame awards banquet on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The award seeks to highlight the importance of an engaged citizenry in a democracy by recognizing individuals whose actions have helped foster government transparency and protect the public’s right to know.
Nominations are open to any Wisconsin individual, including citizens, public officials, educators and others who have made extraordinary efforts on behalf of government transparency. Those efforts may include, but are not limited to, facilitating access to information, advocating on behalf of public records or open meetings, exemplifying extraordinary leadership on behalf of the freedom of information and challenging efforts to impede the public’s right to know.
Nominations should include a nomination letter and any relevant supporting materials (newspaper clips, testimonials, voting records, etc.) that demonstrate the nominee’s commitment to advancing open government. Materials should be sent via email to WNA Membership & Communications Director Julia Hunter by Monday, Sept. 26.
Honorees will be selected by the WNA Board of Directors’ executive committee. If no suitable nomination is submitted, no award will be presented.