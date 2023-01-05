Yet another member of Sun Prairie East football’s talented 2023 senior class has found his next stop in his football career. Nolan Olson, an honorable mention all-state defensive lineman, will take his talents north with his commitment to play at Bemidji State in college.

NOLAN OLSON
Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson leads his team onto the field for a matchup with Mukwonago on Friday, Aug. 26 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

“It feels amazing,” Olson said. “It was a long process to find the right school. At Bemidji I felt like the coaching staff really helped in the process. I think I fit in well with what they want to do.”

NOLAN OLSON
Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson hunts down DeForest’s quarterback in a WIAA Level 2 playoff game on Friday, Oct. 28 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

