Yet another member of Sun Prairie East football’s talented 2023 senior class has found his next stop in his football career. Nolan Olson, an honorable mention all-state defensive lineman, will take his talents north with his commitment to play at Bemidji State in college.
“It feels amazing,” Olson said. “It was a long process to find the right school. At Bemidji I felt like the coaching staff really helped in the process. I think I fit in well with what they want to do.”
Bemidji State is a university located in north-central Minnesota. The Beavers compete in the Division II level of football and are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Olson is joining a squad that’s enjoying a very successful era, having won back-to-back conference titles in both 2021 and 2022.
The Beavers have made a habit of plucking major contributors out of Wisconsin. Eighteen players on the current roster hail from the cheese state, including sophomore defensive back and Sun Prairie High School graduate Jamel Stone.
Bemidji State is getting another good one in Olson. He’s been a high-level varsity contributor for the Sun Prairie Cardinals for the last two season, helping them reach the WIAA Division 1 state finals as a junior and Level 3 of the Division 2 state tournament as a senior.
Olson was an all-conference snub in the Big Eight conference as a junior in 2021. He racked up 61 total tackles, third most on the team, along with 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and an interception.
As a senior in 2022, he bumped his tackle for loss total to 13 as he again collected six sacks and wrapped up 52 tackles. This production was twice as impressive, though, as Olson doubled as an offensive lineman for portions of the season. This time, others took notice of his game-wrecking ability. He was named to the first team all-conference in the Badger—Large, earned a spot on the Large-4 all-region team, and was named to the large school honorable mention all-state team.
In conversations following his commitment, Olson was filled with gratitude.
“I couldn’t have done this without the coaches at Sun Prairie,” Olson said. “Pretty much all of those guys could be doing this at the collegiate level, so I feel like they’ve really helped prepare me for the next step. Coach (Brian) Kaminski and (Tim) Bass, especially, really have been great mentors for me. I also have to give a shoutout to my mom, dad, and brother for always supporting me and all of my friends for having my back. So many people have helped me along this journey.”